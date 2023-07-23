STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Baden-Württemberg's IG Metall boss Roman Zitzelsberger expects Chinese automakers to set up production facilities in Germany. "There will be no other way at all," Zitzelsberger told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Stuttgart.

He said Chinese manufacturers are bringing vehicles to market that are at least eye-level in terms of technology. "The Chinese are offering something with which they want to massively roll up the market," Zitzelsberger said. "Welcome to the land of collective agreements and co-determination," he would say if Chinese automakers set up shop in the southwest. There are rules of the game that have to be followed, he said.

He is initially relaxed about the entry of Chinese investors into industrial companies in the country. "I do question whether, for example, an aggressive American hedge fund manager is better as an investor than a Chinese strategist who wants to get in for the long term." The recent insolvency of the automotive supplier Allgaier from Uhingen (Goppingen district), in which the Chinese Westron Group had previously invested, on the other hand, was very regrettable, but on the whole rather the exception./rwi/jwe/DP/men