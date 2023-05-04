Industry experts: Chinese carmakers fill gap in Russia

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Chinese carmakers have captured the Russian auto market, according to consulting firm Inovev. After the withdrawal of European, American, Japanese and Korean carmakers, they would already have a market share of 42 percent in the first quarter of this year. "They are even gaining in terms of unit sales in a much smaller market," Inovev informed.

According to the industry experts, the Russian market slumped from an average of 140,000 vehicles sold per month to about 40,000 vehicles per month after the war in Ukraine began. "The market slump is mainly due to the exodus of European, American, Japanese and then Korean automakers."

Russian automakers have held up quite well despite economic sanctions, he said. However, the sales volume of Chinese manufacturers is now as high as that of Russia's most popular car brand, Avtovaz, at 42 percent.According to Inovev, they sold 64,432 cars and light trucks in the first quarter of this year, down from 24,734 in the first quarter of 2022 and 18,981 in the first quarter of 2021./rol/DP/zb