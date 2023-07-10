Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world leading automobile manufacturers. Net sales (excluding sold activities) break down by activity as follows: - sale of individual vehicles and light duty vehicles (79.7%): 2.3 million vehicles sold in 2021 (Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach names); - financial services (20.3%): financing, insurance services, etc. Net sales (excluding sold activities) are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15.5%), Europe (26.1%), the United States (21.9%), North America (2.8%), China (18.8%), Asia (11.2%) and other (3.7%).