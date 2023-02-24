Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:04:50 2023-02-24 am EST
73.70 EUR   -0.56%
04:40aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:05aElon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
RE
02/23Environmental aid: Basic judgement to exhaust gas thermal stoves soon realistic
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

02/24/2023 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 90.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
04:40aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:05aElon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
RE
02/23Environmental aid: Basic judgement to exhaust gas thermal stoves soon ..
DP
02/23Max Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
AQ
02/23Mission 'fusion': The software strategies of the carmakers
DP
02/23Warburg Research raises target for Mercedes-Benz to 102 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
02/23European Midday Briefing: Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Big Ear..
DJ
02/23MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
02/23MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/23Mercedes-Benz Teams Up with Google to Develop Branded Navigation System
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 156 B 156 B
Net income 2022 13 866 M 14 688 M 14 688 M
Net cash 2022 24 676 M 26 140 M 26 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,79x
Yield 2022 6,71%
Capitalization 79 286 M 83 989 M 83 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 74,11 €
Average target price 89,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.70%83 989
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.90%188 106
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.30%81 437
BMW AG19.51%67 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.55%54 740
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.99%48 113