    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
Maserati unveils new SUV Grecale, full electric version expected next year

03/22/2022 | 09:15am EDT
* New car available in second half of this year

* Starts with mild hybrid and petrol versions

* Full EV version scheduled next year

* Selling price ranging from 74,000 to 111,000 euros

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Maserati took the wraps off its new Grecale sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, marking another step in the promised expansion of the automaker's range as part of a turnaround strategy.

Initially planned for November last year, the launch of the new model had been delayed due to a global chip shortage.

Maserati, the luxury brand of Stellantis, said the Grecale would be available in the second half of this year in three versions, two 300- and 330-horse-powered four-cylinder mild hybrids, as well as a high performance 530-horse powered petrol V6 capable of a top speed of 285 kilometres per hour.

Chief Executive Davide Grasso has said deliveries would start in the summer for the EMEA region and will follow right after in the United States.

With a length of 4.859 meters and a starting selling price ranging from around 74,000 to 111,000 euros ($81,000-$122,000), the Grecale will compete with models including Porsche's Cayenne and Macan, Mercedes' GLE, BMW's X5 and Land Rover's Discovery.

A full-electric version of the car will be available next year, widening the pool of potential competitors to Tesla .

Taking its name from a wind, like its elder sister Maserati Levante, the Grecale will be produced in Stellantis' Cassino plant, in central Italy.

Maserati aims to offer a so-called 'Folgore' full-electric version of each model - including the over 200,000 euro super sport car MC20 - by 2025 and to be entirely full-electric by 2030.

Its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be the new GranTurismo, due to debut before the Grecale in 2023.

($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 2.61% 79.4 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.93% 64.51 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.79% 14.87 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.92% 14.874 Real-time Quote.-12.45%
TESLA, INC. 1.74% 921.16 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
