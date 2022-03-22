Maserati unveils new SUV Grecale, full electric version expected next year

* New car available in second half of this year
* Starts with mild hybrid and petrol versions
* Full EV version scheduled next year
* Selling price ranging from 74,000 to 111,000 euros
MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Maserati took the wraps off its
new Grecale sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, marking
another step in the promised expansion of the automaker's range
as part of a turnaround strategy.
Initially planned for November last year, the launch of the
new model had been delayed due to a global chip shortage.
Maserati, the luxury brand of Stellantis, said the
Grecale would be available in the second half of this year in
three versions, two 300- and 330-horse-powered four-cylinder
mild hybrids, as well as a high performance 530-horse powered
petrol V6 capable of a top speed of 285 kilometres per hour.
Chief Executive Davide Grasso has said deliveries would
start in the summer for the EMEA region and will follow right
after in the United States.
With a length of 4.859 meters and a starting selling price
ranging from around 74,000 to 111,000 euros ($81,000-$122,000),
the Grecale will compete with models including Porsche's Cayenne
and Macan, Mercedes' GLE, BMW's X5 and Land
Rover's Discovery.
A full-electric version of the car will be available next
year, widening the pool of potential competitors to Tesla
.
Taking its name from a wind, like its elder sister Maserati
Levante, the Grecale will be produced in Stellantis' Cassino
plant, in central Italy.
Maserati aims to offer a so-called 'Folgore' full-electric
version of each model - including the over 200,000 euro super
sport car MC20 - by 2025 and to be entirely full-electric by
2030.
Its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be the new
GranTurismo, due to debut before the Grecale in 2023.
($1 = 0.9094 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari
Editing by Keith Weir)