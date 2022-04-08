Log in
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
Mercedes Benz : 2022 Australian Grand Prix - Friday

04/08/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Apr 8, 2022
Melbourne
A difficult start for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team on practice day in Melbourne

  • As F1 returned to Australia for the first track running here since 2019, Lewis finished FP1 in P7 and George in P12.
  • In the later session of the day, George managed P11 and Lewis P13 as the team experimented with floor stiffness and ride height.
Driver

FP1

FP2

George Russell

26 Laps

1:21.457

P12

Hard,

Soft,

Hard

25 Laps

1:20.212

P11

Medium,

Soft,

Medium

Lewis Hamilton

26 Laps

1:21.027

P7

Hard,

Soft,

Hard

23 Laps

1:20.521

P13

Medium,

Soft,

Medium

George Russell

We're not in a position where we want to be, there are quite a few midfield cars ahead of us and we're obviously a long way off the pace from the front. We need to work hard tonight and understand the limitations. The car actually felt alright, we're porpoising pretty bad into turn nine but I think that's something we just have to deal with for the time being. We believe how we set the car up was the fastest way around the track but maybe it's not, so we'll be working hard tonight to understand more. Driving is always cool, especially driving round a circuit like this - it's just more fun when you jump out of the car and see your name near the top of the timesheets!

Lewis Hamilton

FP2 was a difficult session, we tried a few changes but the car didn't seem to want to improve. FP1 was better but it's just a tricky car to get working. It's frustrating because you're pushing and pushing, and even when you pull off a good lap, you look at the times and we're over a second down. We've got lots of work to do to close the gap.

Andrew Shovlin

We're finding it hard to generate tyre temperature here so that's the big thing we need to work on overnight. We were clearly more competitive in the first session than in the cooler conditions of the afternoon session, and the data we're seeing from the car is supporting the fact we're just not hot enough. If we can improve that then it's quite possible to find a good amount of grip but at the moment, we're in a vicious circle where the drivers don't have the confidence to carry the speed through the faster corners, and it's that speed that will generate the temperature we desperately need. So, not an easy day overall but we're getting used to those this year. We already have some ideas of which direction we can go with the setup and will do more work overnight in Brackley to understand those changes better, so fingers crossed we can move forward overnight.

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
