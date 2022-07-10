Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43 2022-07-08 am EDT
55.87 EUR   +3.75%
12:34pMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
07/09MERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
07/08MERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes Benz : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday

07/10/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jul 10, 2022
Spielberg
  • Head of Media Relations, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
  • richwilson@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Manager Public Relations Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
  • rherrerovenegas@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Director Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications
  • blord@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Tel: +44 1280 844484

An encouraging P3 and P4 finish for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in Spielberg after an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix.

  • Lewis took his third podium finish in three races after a strong recovery drive from his P8 starting position.
  • He made two stops, initially for Hard tyres, then converted to a two-stop strategy - but the potential upside was neutralised by the VSC that allowed the cars ahead to pit.
  • George had contact on lap one with Perez, damaging his front wing and was given a five-second penalty.
  • George therefore took an early stop and changed the wing, plus served his penalty, before beginning his recovery drive through the field from P19 - picking off numerous rivals on his way back to P4.
  • The team now has 237 points in the constructors' championship, with 7 podium finishes so far.
  • Imagery of the day is available on our media site. All imagery is rights-free for editorial use.

Driver

Grid

Result

Fastest Lap

Start Tyre

Stop 1

Stop 2

Lewis Hamilton

P8

P3

1:09.000 (L63)

Medium

Hard (L28)

Medium (L51)

George Russell

P4

P4

1:09.075 (L61)

Medium

Hard (L11)

Hard (L40)

Lewis Hamilton

First, I want to say a big thank you to the women and men in the garage who worked so hard to rebuild the car. I needed a brand-new car on Saturday morning, unfortunately. That's something I don't do often, but I'm just thankful for how hard everybody worked. It was tough in the Sprint yesterday, but today felt better. We had decent pace at different points of the race, even if I was racing a little bit in no-man's land. It's been a bit of a rough weekend for the team - but I'm grateful we got third and fourth today. That's great points, and we have improved the car. Now we need to keep chipping away to get back to the front.

George Russell

I started P4 and finished P4 - and probably would have taken that before the race. But I'm a little disappointed at how everything unfolded. On lap one, Checo dived down the outside at Turn Four, then took a tight line. I had Sainz ahead and had to get up on the apex kerb. I thought the penalty was harsh - for me it was a racing incident. But after that, we optimised the race well from lap two. Looking at the positives: we had a 20 second pit stop at the start - and finished around 15 seconds behind the podium; I came back through the field from P19 to P4; and we maximised as a team. Now we need to get our heads down and keep pushing.

Toto Wolff

We always seem to be in two minds at the end of the races right now. We must accept P3 and P4 today. And when you think we had two cars in pieces on Friday afternoon, that's a strong result. But we are missing the two or three tenths to be able to race at the front. We have glimpses of light at the end of the tunnel with the car - then it disappears again, and we need to get on top of that. Today, over a race stint, we looked more competitive than yesterday. But we had two drivers needing to put in strong recovery drives, after incidents in the Sprint and in the opening laps. It was good to see Charles on the top step. He's had a lot of bad luck, and it looks like the fight is on at the front. Now we need to work on the car to close the gap to the teams ahead, then see how we can get in the mix.

Andrew Shovlin

It's been a very tough weekend in the garage but very satisfying to come away with third and fourth positions. We felt that George's penalty for the incident with Sergio was harsh. He was up on the apex kerb and left more than enough room. We had to change the front wing after the contact, so it made for a very long stop. He had to pass through the field twice but raced superbly and maximised the opportunity. Similarly, Lewis had rather a lot to do in the first stint due to his start position. Once he was through the midfield cars he had good pace but by then the gap to Charles and Max was way too big to chase so we just focused on bringing the car home. This hasn't been a track that has suited us in recent years. Despite lacking a little pace to Ferrari and Red Bull, we're encouraged by the fact we're moving in the right direction and have more to come in the next few races. We have a busy few days ahead at the factory to recover the situation on car parts, this weekend has not been great in that regard! But we'll pull that back in time for Paul Ricard and are looking forward to a track that should suit the car.

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 16:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
12:34pMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
07/09MERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
07/08MERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
07/08Mercedes-Benz is investing more than EUR1.3 billion in the qualification of its employe..
AQ
07/08SPECIAL BIRTHDAY EXHIBITION : “55 YEARS AMG – CHANGING THE GAME”
PU
07/08TOP SCORE IN THE EURO NCAP TEST 2022 : The Mercedes-Benz T-Class receives five stars for m..
PU
07/08MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/08TOP SCORE IN THE EURO NCAP TEST 2022 : The Mercedes-Benz T Class receives five stars for m..
PU
07/07MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
07/07Mercedes-Benz Is Investing More Than 1.3 Billion in the Qualification of Its Employees
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 145 B 145 B
Net income 2022 11 764 M 11 973 M 11 973 M
Net cash 2022 12 344 M 12 563 M 12 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,06x
Yield 2022 7,83%
Capitalization 59 772 M 60 836 M 60 836 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,87 €
Average target price 89,92 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.34%60 836
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%212 821
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.24%84 896
BMW AG-14.07%50 857
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.29%47 116
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-43.91%46 710