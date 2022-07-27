Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:21 2022-07-27 am EDT
55.92 EUR   +3.03%
11:04aMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Preview
PU
09:26aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
09:04aMERCEDES BENZ : The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Fastly join forces to push the boundaries of digital performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes Benz : 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Preview

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jul 27, 2022
Budapest
  • Head of Media Relations, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
  • richwilson@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Manager Public Relations Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
  • rherrerovenegas@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Director Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications
  • blord@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Tel: +44 1280 844484

Formula One travels to Budapest for Round 13 of the 2022 Formula One season - the Hungarian Grand Prix - and the last race before the summer break.

  • Toto Talks Hungary
  • Fact File: Hungarian Grand Prix
  • Stat Attack: Hungary and Beyond

Toto Talks Hungary

It was encouraging to score such a big haul of points in France and maximise the situation on Sunday but we know there is much work still to do. The gap to the leaders on a single lap persists and we struggle more at the start of stints.

We need to keep unlocking more performance, and by maintaining the culture, mindset and spirit that has spurred on all the hard work at the factories, I'm confident we will. Our reliability was good once again, and both Lewis and George were on strong form, to deliver a double podium.

Now we're switching focus to Hungary and a very different circuit; tight, twisty and bumpy, almost the opposite of where we just were. It's hard to predict how we will fare because our expectations this year haven't always matched up to reality, in terms of which tracks suit the W13.

Nevertheless, we'll give it our all and we always look forward to being in Budapest and the warm welcome we receive from the fans. It also marks our 250th Grand Prix with our title partners, PETRONAS, which is a brilliant milestone.

Fact File: Hungarian Grand Prix

  • The Hungarian Grand Prix usually turns out to be one of the hottest race weekends of the year, with air and track temperatures averaging 27°C and 43°C respectively.
  • The Hungaroring was resurfaced several years ago, and most of the bumps were flattened out. However, given this was a little while ago, the track surface is gradually starting to show its age and the irregularities are forming again.
  • The amount of braking activity, the high ambient temperatures and the absence of any truly long straights make this track exceptionally taxing on the brakes. Furthermore, the lack of overtaking opportunities mean drivers can get stuck in traffic. The low average speed at the Hungaroring also limits the airflow, all of which makes it even harder to cool the brakes.
  • Six of the Hungaroring's 14 turns are left-handers and eight are on the right. Many of these corners are combined, making good directional changes more important.
  • The straights at the Hungaroring are relatively short and taking the corners at the right speed is crucial. Consequently, the standard setup for Hungary includes maximum downforce.
  • Due to its nature as a high-downforce track, the Hungaroring has one of the lowest top speeds of the season so far: 308 km/h. The F1 cars only go straight for about ten seconds during the course of a fast lap, spending the remaining 65 seconds or so cornering.
  • Although the home straight in Hungary is one of the shortest on the racing calendar, the distance from pole position to the braking zone for Turn 1 is one of the longest of the year at 444 metres, a distance exceeded only by Mexico City, Imola, Barcelona and Monza.
  • The track characteristics are also reflected in the full-throttle percentage, with only 65% of the lap distance on the Hungaroring taken with the accelerator pedal to the floor - one of the lowest ratios in Formula One.
  • The kerbs in the final corner can be very aggressive, and the same applies to the exit of Turn 11. However, unlike on faster tracks such as Spielberg a few weeks ago, the kerbs in Hungary are driven over at lower speeds. The chicane (Turns 7 and 8), on the other hand, can prove problematic, especially in the wet, and take the drivers by surprise.
  • Good traction is very important when negotiating the many slow corners, which is why this circuit puts the rear tyres in particular under a lot of stress.
  • The strategy in Hungary is often on the borderline between a one-stop and a two-stop race. If the tyres 'fall off a cliff' towards the end of a stint, the driver can suddenly lose an enormous amount of time.

Stat Attack: Hungary and Beyond

2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Timetable

Session

Local Time

(CEST)

Brackley

(BST)

Stuttgart

(CEST)

Practice 1 - Friday

14:00-15:00

13:00-14:00

14:00-15:00

Practice 2 - Friday

17:00-18:00

16:00-17:00

17:00-18:00

Practice 3 - Saturday

13:00-14:00

12:00-13:00

13:00-14:00

Qualifying - Saturday

16:00-17:00

15:00-16:00

16:00-17:00

Race - Sunday

15:00-17:00

14:00-16:00

15:00-17:00

Race Records - Mercedes F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Starts

Wins

Podium

Places

Pole

Positions

Front Row

Places

Fastest

Laps

DNF

Mercedes

12

5

10

7

13

2

4

Lewis

Hamilton

15

8

10

8

10

1

1

George
Russell

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

MB Power

28

13

24

13

25

11

26

Technical Stats - Season to Date (Barcelona Pre-Season Track Session to Present)

Laps

Completed

Distance

Covered (km)

Corners

Taken

Gear

Changes

PETRONAS

Fuel Injections

Mercedes

4,272

21,521

69,019

203,263

170,880,000

Lewis

Hamilton

2,096

10,474

34,026

99,571

83,840,000

George
Russell

2,153

10,702

34,648

102,726

86,120,000

MB Power

15,825

79,041

255,686

748,564

633,000,000

Mercedes-Benz in Formula One

Starts

Wins

Podium

Places

Pole

Positions

Front Row

Places

Fastest

Laps

1-2

Finishes

Front Row

Lockouts

Mercedes

(All Time)

261

124

273

135

250

95

58

80

Mercedes (Since 2010)

249

115

256

127

230

86

53

78

Lewis

Hamilton

300

103

187

103

173

60

N/A

N/A

George
Russell

72

0

5

0

2

1

N/A

N/A

MB Power

531

212

553

220

435

193

90

117

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
11:04aMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Preview
PU
09:26aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
09:04aMERCEDES BENZ : The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Fastly join forces to push the bound..
PU
08:27aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:26aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:14aTALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Podiums for Mercedes-AMG all around the world
PU
08:10aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 27, 2022
06:51aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06:27aMercedes lifts outlook, shrugs off global woes
RE
06:14aMERCEDES BENZ : EQ Formula E Team ready to face fresh challenges in London
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2022 11 955 M 12 106 M 12 106 M
Net cash 2022 13 093 M 13 259 M 13 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,83x
Yield 2022 8,07%
Capitalization 58 060 M 58 795 M 58 795 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 54,27 €
Average target price 87,62 €
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-19.71%58 795
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 526
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.52%81 874
BMW AG-14.02%50 516
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-39.62%50 408
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.13%48 618