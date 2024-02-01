STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz achieved an unexpectedly high free cash flow in its industrial business last year. According to preliminary calculations, this amounted to 11.3 billion euros in 2023, the company announced on Thursday evening. This development was due, among other things, to lower working capital. The average market estimate had been 9.9 billion euros.

Investors were cautiously pleased. In an initial reaction, the Mercedes-Benz share price rose by half a percent on the Tradegate trading platform./he/ck