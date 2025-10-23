AlphaValue confirms its "reduce" recommendation on Mercedes-Benz Group shares, with an unchanged target price of €52.4.



The broker has updated its forecasts - particularly for 2025 and 2026. The analyst believes that weak Q3 deliveries and sales in China justify a 2.5% reduction in their 2025 revenue estimate to €134.6bn, and a 15% reduction in their 2025 EBIT forecast to €7.3bn. The note also mentions headwinds related to customs duties.



The broker has therefore updated its EPS estimates to €5.59 for 2025 (down from €6.56, or -14.8%) and €7.50 for 2026 (down from €7.66, or -2.13%).