Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 05:47:53 am EDT
65.00 EUR   +3.31%
05:38aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:37aMercedes-Benz Backs 2022 Targets After 1Q Earnings Rise -- Update
DJ
05:21aStrong demand lets Mercedes-Benz hike prices to offset costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz Backs 2022 Targets After 1Q Earnings Rise -- Update

04/27/2022 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters


Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Wednesday confirmed targets for the year and said that first-quarter revenue and earnings increased despite continuing supply-chain woes.

The German premium car maker said net profit rose to 3.49 billion euros ($3.71 billion) from EUR3.40 billion a year prior.

Mercedes-Benz's three-month figures are for continuing operations, stripping out the contribution to the prior-year period by Daimler Truck Holding AG, which was spun off and separately listed in December.

Revenue increased to EUR34.86 billion from EUR32.88 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes came in at EUR5.30 billion for the quarter, compared with EUR4.44 billion a year earlier. At the company's cars business, adjusted return on sales stood at 16.4%.

Results were overall boosted by pricing, a focus on premium vehicles and cost efficiency, the company said.

"Earnings were impacted by a positive EUR918 million gain from the sale of Canadian own retail operations and the partial sale of MB Grand Prix, nearly offsetting EUR709 million in expenses tied to adjustments of industrial business activities in Russia and EUR281 million in expenses related to diesel vehicles," it added.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed its targets for continued operations for 2022, which includes group revenue slightly above the level of the previous year and EBIT at prior-year level.

It said a further escalating situation related to Russia and Ukraine could have significant negative consequences for its business and warned that supply constraints and the coronavirus pandemic are expected to affect its operations this year.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 0536ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 0.39% 25.585 Delayed Quote.-21.04%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 3.34% 64.95 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.74% 73.915 Delayed Quote.0.12%
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
05:38aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:37aMercedes-Benz Backs 2022 Targets After 1Q Earnings Rise -- Update
DJ
05:21aStrong demand lets Mercedes-Benz hike prices to offset costs
RE
04:39aMercedes-Benz plants see no impact from Russian gas delivery stop
RE
03:59aUmicore Inks Battery Materials Supply Agreement with Stellantis, TotalEnergies, Mercede..
MT
01:56aMercedes-Benz Backs 2022 Targets After 1Q Earnings Rise
DJ
01:42aCycle & Carriage Bintang's Profit Surges, Revenue Rises in Q1
MT
01:30aChina lockdowns raise earnings risk for chip firms, automakers, industrials
RE
01:24aMercedes-Benz Q1 Profit Narrows, Marginally Beats Analyst Expectations
MT
01:07aMERCEDES BENZ : Fact Sheet Q1 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2022 11 128 M 11 858 M 11 858 M
Net cash 2022 22 218 M 23 677 M 23 677 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 67 303 M 71 722 M 71 722 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 62,91 €
Average target price 88,87 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.92%71 722
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.54%235 840
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.02%95 934
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.18%59 117
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.12%55 273
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-13.81%53 271