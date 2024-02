STUTTGART (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will be able to sell combustion engine cars well into the next decade, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding there would be "peaks and troughs" in the transition to electric cars.

"We want to make clear to customers and investors that we will make use of strategic flexibility," Ola Kaellenius said, referring to the carmaker's ability to switch between EV and combustion engine production.

"As an incumbent you need to have a double hedge," he added.

