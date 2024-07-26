Capital Market Presentation Q2 2024 Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Stuttgart, July 26, 2024
Mercedes-Benz Group: Key messages
Performance: robust car and van sales in subdued market environment.
Products: world premiere of electric G-Class, extensive EQS upgrade & Mythos series Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. Further ramp-up of recently launched vehicles.
Profitability: Cars double digit margin. Vans very strong.
MBM challenging environment.
Technology: new eCampus in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim,
Progressing on roll out of L2+ (Automatic Lane Change) via
OTA.
Shareholder Return: sustainable cash generation continued; share buyback accelerated. Dividend distributed in May.
Mercedes-Benz Group: Key figures
Revenue
in billion euros
-4%
38.2
36.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBIT
in billion euros
-19%
5.0
4.0
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Earnings per share
in euros
-12%
3.34
2.95
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Free Cash Flow (IB)
in billion euros
-52%
3.4
1.6
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Net Industrial Liquidity
in billion euros
-12%
31.7
28.0
12/31/2023
06/30/2024
Mercedes-Benz Cars: Top-End and electric vehicle unit sales
In thousand units
-4%
516
497
Top-End
85
70
-17%
85*
11
6
Core
277
290
38
thereof
70*
9 G
5 Maybach
35 AMG
-6%
96
90
61
46 BEV**
Entry ** 154
43
136
S
33 EQS GLS EQS SUV
35
44 PHEV
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Total MB Cars
Top-End
Share in % of volume
16%
14%
- w/o double counting (e.g. G63, S-Class, Maybach)
- incl. smart
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Electric vehicles
19%18%
Mercedes-Benz Vans: Electric vehicle unit sales
In thousand units
-13%
+3%
120
5.1
5.2
103
thereof
BEV
thereof
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Total MB Vans
Electric vehicles
Share in % of volume
4%
5%
Mercedes-Benz Cars: Financials
Sales
Revenue
EBIT adj.
CFBIT adj.
in thousand units
in billion euros
in billion euros
in billion euros
-4%
515.7
496.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-4%
28.2
27.2
73.5*
-4%
70.9*
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-28%
3.8
2.8
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-43%
3.8
2.2
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
* ASP in thousand euros excl. Smart, BBAC sales and pbp revenues
Mercedes-Benz Cars: EBIT & RoS
In million euros
3,8523,812
-40
RoS:RoS:
Gross Profit -1,020
395
34
61
144
2,763
2,756
-268
-7
-1,345-70
13.6%13.5%
- Legal proceedings +26
- Russia-66
Operational efficiencies Favorable material costs Lighter product-mix Negative Net Pricing Effect
Higher expenses for product lifecycle measures Valuation and prior-year effects
RoS:RoS:
10.2%10.1%
- Legal proceedings -7
EBIT
Volume /
Foreign
General
Research &
EBIT
EBIT
Industrial
Selling
non-capitalized
EBIT
Adjustments
adjusted
structure /
exchange
administrative
Others
adjusted
Adjustments
Q2 2023
performance
expenses
development
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
net pricing
rates
expenses
Q2 2024
costs
Mercedes-Benz Cars: EBIT to CFBIT
In million euros
2,756
-1,424
t/o
• Inventories
-426
- Trade Payable/
Receivables -998
893
2,156
36
2,192
130
1,501
CCR:
CCR:
0.8
0.8
t/o
•
Dividend BBAC
+641
•
Legal proceedings +36
•
Result at-Equity BBAC -305
-1,700
EBIT
Change in working
Net financial
Net investments
Depreciation and
CFBIT
CFBIT
in pp&e and
amortization/
Others
Adjustments
adjusted
Q2 2024
capital
investments
Q2 2024
intangible assets
impairments
Q2 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vans: Financials
Sales
Revenue
EBIT adj.
CFBIT adj.
in thousand units
in billion euros
in million euros
in million euros
-13%
119.5
103.4
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-7%
5.1
4.8
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
+5%
792
834
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-24%
819
624
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vans: EBIT & RoS
In million euros
Gross Profit +32
88
3
23
806
10
834
830
792
6
-61
-26
-4
-14
RoS:
RoS:
RoS:
RoS:
15.7%
15.5%
Healthy net pricing and mix supported by strong product substance
17.5%
17.4%
Favorable FX
Favorable material cost
•
Legal proceedings -9
Lower unit sales
•
Legal proceedings -4
Higher inflation and one-time effects
•
Russia
-5
EBIT
Volume /
Foreign
General
Research &
EBIT
EBIT
Industrial
Selling
non-capitalized
EBIT
Adjustments
adjusted
structure /
exchange
administrative
Others
adjusted
Adjustments
Q2 2023
performance
expenses
development
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
net pricing
rates
expenses
Q2 2024
costs
