Capital Market Presentation Q2 2024 Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Stuttgart, July 26, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Group: Key messages

Performance: robust car and van sales in subdued market environment.

Products: world premiere of electric G-Class, extensive EQS upgrade & Mythos series Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. Further ramp-up of recently launched vehicles.

Profitability: Cars double digit margin. Vans very strong.

MBM challenging environment.

Technology: new eCampus in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim,

Progressing on roll out of L2+ (Automatic Lane Change) via

OTA.

Shareholder Return: sustainable cash generation continued; share buyback accelerated. Dividend distributed in May.

2

Mercedes-Benz Group: Key figures

Revenue

in billion euros

-4%

38.2

36.7

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

EBIT

in billion euros

-19%

5.0

4.0

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Earnings per share

in euros

-12%

3.34

2.95

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Free Cash Flow (IB)

in billion euros

-52%

3.4

1.6

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Net Industrial Liquidity

in billion euros

-12%

31.7

28.0

12/31/2023

06/30/2024

3

Mercedes-Benz Cars: Top-End and electric vehicle unit sales

In thousand units

-4%

516

497

Top-End

85

70

-17%

85*

11

6

Core

277

290

38

thereof

70*

9 G

5 Maybach

35 AMG

-6%

96

90

61

46 BEV**

Entry ** 154

43

136

S

33 EQS GLS EQS SUV

35

44 PHEV

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Total MB Cars

Top-End

Share in % of volume

16%

14%

  • w/o double counting (e.g. G63, S-Class, Maybach)
  • incl. smart

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Electric vehicles

19%18%

4

Mercedes-Benz Vans: Electric vehicle unit sales

In thousand units

-13%

+3%

120

5.1

5.2

103

thereof

BEV

thereof

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Total MB Vans

Electric vehicles

Share in % of volume

4%

5%

5

Mercedes-Benz Cars: Financials

Sales

Revenue

EBIT adj.

CFBIT adj.

in thousand units

in billion euros

in billion euros

in billion euros

-4%

515.7

496.7

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

-4%

28.2

27.2

73.5*

-4%

70.9*

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

-28%

3.8

2.8

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

-43%

3.8

2.2

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

* ASP in thousand euros excl. Smart, BBAC sales and pbp revenues

6

Mercedes-Benz Cars: EBIT & RoS

In million euros

3,8523,812

-40

RoS:RoS:

Gross Profit -1,020

395

34

61

144

2,763

2,756

-268

-7

-1,345-70

13.6%13.5%

  • Legal proceedings +26
  • Russia-66

Operational efficiencies Favorable material costs Lighter product-mix Negative Net Pricing Effect

Higher expenses for product lifecycle measures Valuation and prior-year effects

RoS:RoS:

10.2%10.1%

  • Legal proceedings -7

EBIT

Volume /

Foreign

General

Research &

EBIT

EBIT

Industrial

Selling

non-capitalized

EBIT

Adjustments

adjusted

structure /

exchange

administrative

Others

adjusted

Adjustments

Q2 2023

performance

expenses

development

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

net pricing

rates

expenses

Q2 2024

costs

7

Mercedes-Benz Cars: EBIT to CFBIT

In million euros

2,756

-1,424

t/o

• Inventories

-426

  • Trade Payable/
    Receivables -998

893

2,156

36

2,192

130

1,501

CCR:

CCR:

0.8

0.8

t/o

Dividend BBAC

+641

Legal proceedings +36

Result at-Equity BBAC -305

-1,700

EBIT

Change in working

Net financial

Net investments

Depreciation and

CFBIT

CFBIT

in pp&e and

amortization/

Others

Adjustments

adjusted

Q2 2024

capital

investments

Q2 2024

intangible assets

impairments

Q2 2024

8

Mercedes-Benz Vans: Financials

Sales

Revenue

EBIT adj.

CFBIT adj.

in thousand units

in billion euros

in million euros

in million euros

-13%

119.5

103.4

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

-7%

5.1

4.8

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

+5%

792

834

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

-24%

819

624

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

9

Mercedes-Benz Vans: EBIT & RoS

In million euros

Gross Profit +32

88

3

23

806

10

834

830

792

6

-61

-26

-4

-14

RoS:

RoS:

RoS:

RoS:

15.7%

15.5%

Healthy net pricing and mix supported by strong product substance

17.5%

17.4%

Favorable FX

Favorable material cost

Legal proceedings -9

Lower unit sales

Legal proceedings -4

Higher inflation and one-time effects

Russia

-5

EBIT

Volume /

Foreign

General

Research &

EBIT

EBIT

Industrial

Selling

non-capitalized

EBIT

Adjustments

adjusted

structure /

exchange

administrative

Others

adjusted

Adjustments

Q2 2023

performance

expenses

development

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

net pricing

rates

expenses

Q2 2024

costs

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 05:10:04 UTC.