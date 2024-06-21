June 21, 2024 - In June 2024, Mercedes-Benz Group AG concluded an €11 billion renewal of its syndicated credit facility with a consortium of international banks.
The syndicated credit facility with a term of five years and two extension possibilities of one year supports the company's strong financial position until at least the year 2029. In an environment of high interest rates Mercedes-Benz could arrange favourable conditions and has actively reduced the consortium of invited banks compared to the existing credit facility for the same amount of €11 billion.
Steffen Hoffmann, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations of Mercedes-Benz Group AG
The broad-based consortium of 32 banks from Europe, Asia and America, coordinated by Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and MUFG, reflects the global orientation of Mercedes-Benz's business. The syndicated credit facility serves to secure financial flexibility.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 14:11:05 UTC.