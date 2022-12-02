Mercedes Benz : Declaration (Issue 12/2022)

Declaration of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

on the Compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code according to Section 161 of

the German Stock Corporation Act

Mercedes-Benz Group AG maintains compliance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code in the Code version, dated April 28, 2022, published in the official section of the German Federal Gazette on June 27, 2022, with the exception of Recommendations C.4 and C.5 (Maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates). Mercedes-Benz Group AG will also continue to observe the recommendations with the aforesaid deviations in the future.

Since the submission of the last Compliance Declaration in December 2021, Mercedes-Benz Group AG has maintained compliance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code in the Code version, dated December 16, 2019, published in the official section of the German Federal Gazette on March 20, 2020, with the exception of Recommendations C.4 and C.5 (Maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates).

Maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates (C. 4 and C. 5). According to Recommendation C.4, Supervisory Board members who are not members of any management board of a listed company shall not accept more than a total of five Supervisory Board mandates in non-group listed companies or comparable functions, whereby a mandate as Supervisory Board Chair counts twice. According to Recommendation C.5, members of the Management Board of listed companies shall not have a total of more than two Supervisory Board mandates in non-group listed companies or comparable functions, and shall not accept the Chair of a Supervisory Board in a non-group listed company. Rather than setting a strict amount limit, it is more appropriate to assess on a case-by-case basis whether the number of mandates held by members of the Management Boards and Supervisory Boards at non-group listed companies or comparable functions appears to be appropriate, in particular because it is not always possible to clearly define the mandates that should be taken into consideration. Moreover, the individual workload expected of a Board member as a result of the total number of mandates held does not necessarily increase in proportion to their number.

Stuttgart, December 2022