Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06 2022-12-02 am EST
64.17 EUR   +0.01%
08:14aMercedes Benz : Electrified camping in the new Small Van from Mercedes-Benz celebrates its premiere
PU
01:15aKedali Industry to Supply Battery Cases to French Battery Maker ACC
MT
12/01Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output, pricing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes Benz : Declaration (Issue 12/2022)

12/02/2022 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Declaration of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board

of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

on the Compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code according to Section 161 of

the German Stock Corporation Act

Mercedes-Benz Group AG maintains compliance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code in the Code version, dated April 28, 2022, published in the official section of the German Federal Gazette on June 27, 2022, with the exception of Recommendations C.4 and C.5 (Maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates). Mercedes-Benz Group AG will also continue to observe the recommendations with the aforesaid deviations in the future.

Since the submission of the last Compliance Declaration in December 2021, Mercedes-Benz Group AG has maintained compliance with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code in the Code version, dated December 16, 2019, published in the official section of the German Federal Gazette on March 20, 2020, with the exception of Recommendations C.4 and C.5 (Maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates).

Maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates (C. 4 and C. 5). According to Recommendation C.4, Supervisory Board members who are not members of any management board of a listed company shall not accept more than a total of five Supervisory Board mandates in non-group listed companies or comparable functions, whereby a mandate as Supervisory Board Chair counts twice. According to Recommendation C.5, members of the Management Board of listed companies shall not have a total of more than two Supervisory Board mandates in non-group listed companies or comparable functions, and shall not accept the Chair of a Supervisory Board in a non-group listed company. Rather than setting a strict amount limit, it is more appropriate to assess on a case-by-case basis whether the number of mandates held by members of the Management Boards and Supervisory Boards at non-group listed companies or comparable functions appears to be appropriate, in particular because it is not always possible to clearly define the mandates that should be taken into consideration. Moreover, the individual workload expected of a Board member as a result of the total number of mandates held does not necessarily increase in proportion to their number.

Stuttgart, December 2022

For the Supervisory Board

For the Board of Management

Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder

Ola Källenius

Chairman

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
08:14aMercedes Benz : Electrified camping in the new Small Van from Mercedes-Benz celebrates its..
PU
01:15aKedali Industry to Supply Battery Cases to French Battery Maker ACC
MT
12/01Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output, pricing
RE
12/01MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/01Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
RE
12/01Explainer-The Trump Organization trial is nearing its end. What's the case about?
RE
11/30Honda to develop advanced level 3 self-driving technology by 2029
RE
11/30Current Test Drive Demonstrates : 475 kilometres from Stuttgart to Munich and back with ju..
PU
11/30Bosch, Mercedes-Benz to roll out fully-automated parking at Stuttgart Airport
RE
11/28Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 151 B 151 B
Net income 2022 13 380 M 13 798 M 13 798 M
Net cash 2022 24 823 M 25 598 M 25 598 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 7,74%
Capitalization 68 898 M 71 050 M 71 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 4,81%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,40 €
Average target price 84,74 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.07%71 050
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.08%196 852
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.47%85 454
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%57 623
BMW AG-3.79%57 441
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-33.08%55 885