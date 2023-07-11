By Cecilia Butini



Mercedes-Benz Group said Tuesday that sales of battery-electric vehicles rose in the second quarter amid a general sales growth in its car and vans segments.

The German car maker said electric-vehicle sales more than doubled to 56,300 units in the second quarter, compared with 25,200 in the prior-year quarter. General car sales increased 6% to 515,700 units, the company said. Electric-vehicle sales had also risen in the previous quarter, according to company figures. Sales were boosted by demand in Germany and the U.S., it said.

Meanwhile, sales of Mercedes vans rose to 119,500 units in the second quarter, a 19% increase on the previous year, the company said.

