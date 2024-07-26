Roadshow Presentation
Q2 2024
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
AGENDA
- Results Q2 2024 II. Outlook FY 2024 III. Strategy
- Mercedes-BenzCars 1.1 Luxury
- Electrification
- Automated Driving & Operating System
- Mercedes-BenzVans
- Mercedes-BenzMobility
Mercedes-Benz Group: Key messages
Performance: robust car and van sales in subdued market environment.
Products: world premiere of electric G-Class, extensive EQS upgrade & Mythos series Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. Further ramp-up of recently launched vehicles.
Profitability: Cars double digit margin. Vans very strong.
MBM challenging environment.
Technology: new eCampus in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim,
Progressing on roll out of L2+ (Automatic Lane Change) via
OTA.
Shareholder Return: sustainable cash generation continued; share buyback accelerated. Dividend distributed in May.
Mercedes-Benz Group: Key figures
Revenue
in billion euros
-4%
38.2
36.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBIT
in billion euros
-19%
5.0
4.0
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Earnings per share
in euros
-12%
3.34
2.95
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Free Cash Flow (IB)
Net Industrial Liquidity
in billion euros
in billion euros
-52%
-12%
3.4
31.7
28.0
1.6
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
12/31/2023
06/30/2024
Mercedes-Benz Cars: Top-End and electric vehicle unit sales
In thousand units
-4%
516
497
Top-End
85
70
Core
277
290
-17%
85*
11
670*
9 G
5 Maybach
38
35 AMG
thereof
-6%
96
90
6146 BEV**
Entry ** 154
136
S
4333 EQS GLS
EQS SUV
35
44 PHEV
Q2 2023 Q2 2024
Total MB Cars
Share in % of volume
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Top-End
16%14%
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Electric vehicles
19%18%
- w/o double counting (e.g. G63, S-Class, Maybach)
- incl. smart
Mercedes-Benz Vans: Electric vehicle unit sales
In thousand units
-13%
+3%
120
103
5.1
5.2
thereof
BEV
thereof
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Total MB Vans
Electric vehicles
Share in % of volume
4%
5%
Mercedes-Benz Cars: Financials
Sales
Revenue
EBIT adj.
CFBIT adj.
in thousand units
in billion euros
in billion euros
in billion euros
-4%
515.7
496.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-4%
28.2
27.2
73.5*
-4%
70.9*
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-28%
-43%
3.8
3.8
2.8
2.2
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
* ASP in thousand euros excl. Smart, BBAC sales and pbp revenues
Mercedes-Benz Cars: EBIT & RoS
In million euros
Gross Profit -1,020
3,852
3,812
-40
395
34
61
144
2,763
2,756
-268
-7
RoS:
-1,345
-70
RoS:
13.6%
13.5%
Operational efficiencies
RoS:
RoS:
Favorable material costs
10.2%
10.1%
Lighter product-mix
Negative Net Pricing Effect
•
Legal proceedings
+26
Higher expenses for product lifecycle measures
•
Legal proceedings -7
•
Russia
-66
Valuation and prior-year effects
EBIT
Volume /
Foreign
General
Research &
EBIT
EBIT
Industrial
Selling
non-capitalized
EBIT
Adjustments
adjusted
structure /
exchange
administrative
Others
adjusted
Adjustments
Q2 2023
performance
expenses
development
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
net pricing
rates
expenses
Q2 2024
costs
Mercedes-Benz Cars: EBIT to CFBIT
In million euros
2,756
-1,424
t/o
• Inventories
-426
- Trade Payable/
Receivables -998
893
2,156
36
2,192
130
1,501
CCR:
CCR:
0.8
0.8
t/o
•
Dividend BBAC
+641
•
Legal proceedings +36
•
Result at-Equity BBAC -305
-1,700
EBIT
Change in working
Net financial
Net investments
Depreciation and
CFBIT
CFBIT
in pp&e and
amortization/
Others
Adjustments
adjusted
Q2 2024
capital
investments
Q2 2024
intangible assets
impairments
Q2 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vans: Financials
Sales
Revenue
EBIT adj.
CFBIT adj.
in thousand units
in billion euros
in million euros
in million euros
-13%
119.5
103.4
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
-7%
5.1
4.8
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
+5%
-24%
792
834
819
624
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
