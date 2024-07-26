Fact Sheet for Q2 2024

25 July 2024

1

Mercedes-Benz Group

Contents

Mercedes-Benz Group

 Stock Market Information

3

 Earnings and Financial Situation

4

-

18

Information for Divisions

 Mercedes-Benz Cars

19

-

22

 Mercedes-Benz Vans

23

-

26

 Mercedes-Benz Mobility

27

2

Mercedes-Benz Group

Stock Market Information

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Earnings per share (in EUR)

basic

3.34

3.44

2.99

2.86

2.95

-11.7%

7.03

5.81

-17.4%

diluted

3.34

3.44

2.99

2.86

2.95

-11.7%

7.03

5.81

-17.4%

Average number of

shares outstanding (in millions)

(adjusted for treasury stocks)

basic

1,065.4

1,057.2

1,046.0

1,038.4

1,022.1

-4.1%

1,067.6

1,030.3

-3.5%

diluted

1,065.4

1,057.2

1,046.0

1,038.4

1,022.1

-4.1%

1,067.6

1,030.3

-3.5%

Number of shares outstanding

(at period end, in millions)

1,060.5

1,053.5

1,041.0

1,036.5

992.2

-6.4%

Xetra closing price

(at period end, in EUR)

73.67

65.89

62.55

73.81

64.57

-12.4%

Market capitalisation

(at period end, in billions of EUR)

78.13

69.13

65.00

76.50

64.07

-18.0%

3

Mercedes-Benz Group

Key Figures of the Mercedes-Benz Group

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Revenue

38,241

37,200

40,261

35,873

36,743

-3.9%

75,757

72,616

-4.1%

EBIT

4,988

4,842

4,326

3,863

4,037

-19.1%

10,492

7,900

-24.7%

Net profit

3,641

3,719

3,160

3,025

3,062

-15.9%

7,652

6,087

-20.5%

Profit attributable to shareholders of Mercedes-

Benz Group AG

3,563

3,636

3,117

2,974

3,016

-15.4%

7,508

5,990

-20.2%

Free cash flow industrial business

3,363

2,347

3,442

2,233

1,629

-51.6%

5,527

3,862

-30.1%

R&D expenditure total*

2,415

2,525

2,598

2,197

2,334

-3.4%

4,873

4,531

-7.0%

Expensed R&D costs*

1,636

1,541

1,370

1,468

1,461

-10.7%

3,319

2,929

-11.8%

Capitalized development costs

779

984

1,228

729

873

+12.1%

1,554

1,602

+3.1%

Amortization on capitalized development costs

533

549

553

500

496

-6.9%

1,037

996

-4.0%

Capital expenditure total

1,809

2,153

2,605

1,566

2,137

+18.1%

3,789

3,703

-2.3%

Investment in intangible assets

(incl. capitalized development costs)

821

1,161

1,363

787

1,070

+30.3%

1,944

1,857

-4.5%

Investment in pp&e

836

934

1,186

659

933

+11.6%

1,625

1,592

-2.0%

Financial investments

152

58

56

120

134

-11.8%

220

254

+15.5%

4

Mercedes-Benz Group

Revenue by Segment

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Mercedes-Benz Cars

28,244

27,131

29,569

25,713

27,170

-3.8%

56,056

52,883

-5.7%

Mercedes-Benz Vans

5,123

4,939

5,611

4,893

4,774

-6.8%

9,738

9,667

-0.7%

Mercedes-Benz Mobility

6,506

6,561

7,012

6,855

6,347

-2.4%

13,145

13,202

+0.4%

Reconciliation

-1,632

-1,431

-1,931

-1,588

-1,548

-5.1%

-3,182

-3,136

-1.4%

Mercedes-Benz Group

38,241

37,200

40,261

35,873

36,743

-3.9%

75,757

72,616

-4.1%

5

Mercedes-Benz Group

Revenue by Region

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Mercedes-Benz Group

38,241

37,200

40,261

35,873

36,743

-3.9%

75,757

72,616

-4.1%

Europe*

14,712

15,504

16,385

15,455

14,544

-1.1%

30,006

29,999

-0.0%

Germany

6,308

6,507

6,551

6,172

5,438

-13.8%

12,741

11,610

-8.9%

North America**

11,095

9,316

10,479

9,264

9,908

-10.7%

20,693

19,172

-7.4%

USA

9,997

8,145

9,419

8,363

8,910

-10.9%

18,477

17,273

-6.5%

Asia

10,653

10,201

11,606

9,359

10,358

-2.8%

21,575

19,717

-8.6%

China***

6,011

6,102

6,815

5,793

6,344

+5.5%

12,367

12,137

-1.9%

Rest of World

1,781

2,179

1,791

1,795

1,933

+8.5%

3,483

3,728

+7.0%

  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway. ** USA, Canada and Mexico.
    *** Excluding revenue of not fully consolidated companies.

6

Mercedes-Benz Group

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of the Mercedes-Benz Group

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Revenue

38,241

37,200

40,261

35,873

36,743

-3.9%

75,757

72,616

-4.1%

Cost of sales*

-29,250

-29,154

-32,318

-28,767

-28,919

-1.1%

-57,316

-57,686

+0.6%

Gross profit

8,991

8,046

7,943

7,106

7,824

-13.0%

18,441

14,930

-19.0%

Selling expenses*

-2,519

-2,380

-2,526

-2,345

-2,441

-3.1%

-4,873

-4,786

-1.8%

General administrative expenses*

-746

-606

-624

-716

-619

-17.0%

-1,458

-1,335

-8.4%

Research and non-capitalized development costs*

-1,636

-1,541

-1,370

-1,468

-1,461

-10.7%

-3,319

-2,929

-11.8%

Others

898

1,323

903

1,286

734

-18.3%

1,701

2,020

+18.8%

EBIT

4,988

4,842

4,326

3,863

4,037

-19.1%

10,492

7,900

-24.7%

  • Immaterial adjustments in the prior-year quarterly figures without impact on EBIT. Further information can be found in the tables "Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income/Loss for the three-month period ended 30 June" and "Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income/Loss for the six-month period ended 30 June" in the chapter Profitability.

7

Mercedes-Benz Group

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of Mercedes-Benz Cars

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Revenue

28,244

27,131

29,569

25,713

27,170

-3.8%

56,056

52,883

-5.7%

Cost of sales

-21,275

-21,012

-23,619

-20,371

-21,239

-0.2%

-41,735

-41,610

-0.3%

Gross profit

6,969

6,119

5,950

5,342

5,931

-14.9%

14,321

11,273

-21.3%

Selling expenses

-2,002

-1,903

-1,975

-1,826

-1,968

-1.7%

-3,862

-3,794

-1.8%

General administrative expenses

-407

-331

-390

-389

-346

-15.0%

-817

-735

-10.0%

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-1,471

-1,430

-1,212

-1,332

-1,327

-9.8%

-3,040

-2,659

-12.5%

Others

763

857

539

661

466

-38.9%

1,398

1,127

-19.4%

EBIT

3,852

3,312

2,912

2,456

2,756

-28.5%

8,000

5,212

-34.9%

8

Mercedes-Benz Group

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of Mercedes-Benz Vans

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Revenue

5,123

4,939

5,611

4,893

4,774

-6.8%

9,738

9,667

-0.7%

Cost of sales

-3,857

-3,795

-4,240

-3,714

-3,457

-10.4%

-7,264

-7,171

-1.3%

Gross profit

1,266

1,144

1,371

1,179

1,317

+4.0%

2,474

2,496

+0.9%

Selling expenses

-356

-348

-433

-356

-346

-2.8%

-685

-702

+2.5%

General administrative expenses

-64

-72

-52

-64

-61

-4.7%

-118

-125

+5.9%

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-153

-111

-159

-114

-130

-15.0%

-254

-244

-3.9%

Others

113

102

128

288

50

-55.8%

151

338

+123.8%

EBIT

806

715

855

933

830

+3.0%

1,568

1,763

+12.4%

9

Mercedes-Benz Group

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of Mercedes-Benz Mobility

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2 : Q2

Q1 - Q2

Q1 - Q2

YTD : YTD

(in millions of EUR)

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Change

2023

2024

Change

Revenue

6,506

6,561

7,012

6,855

6,347

-2.4%

13,145

13,202

+0.4%

Cost of sales

-5,696

-5,839

-6,380

-6,229

-5,741

+0.8%

-11,411

-11,970

+4.9%

Gross profit

810

722

632

626

606

-25.2%

1,734

1,232

-29.0%

Selling expenses

-182

-170

-155

-163

-177

-2.7%

-360

-340

-5.6%

General administrative expenses

-221

-207

-166

-204

-195

-11.8%

-420

-399

-5.0%

Research and non-capitalized development costs

0

0

0

0

0

.

0

0

.

Others

-235

18

-83

20

37

.

-243

57

.

EBIT

172

363

228

279

271

+57.6%

711

550

-22.6%

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 05:10:04 UTC.