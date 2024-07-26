Fact Sheet for Q2 2024
25 July 2024
Mercedes-Benz Group
Contents
Mercedes-Benz Group
Stock Market Information
Earnings and Financial Situation
Information for Divisions
Mercedes-Benz Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Mercedes-Benz Mobility
Mercedes-Benz Group
Stock Market Information
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Earnings per share (in EUR)
basic
3.34
3.44
2.99
2.86
2.95
-11.7%
7.03
5.81
-17.4%
diluted
3.34
3.44
2.99
2.86
2.95
-11.7%
7.03
5.81
-17.4%
Average number of
shares outstanding (in millions)
(adjusted for treasury stocks)
basic
1,065.4
1,057.2
1,046.0
1,038.4
1,022.1
-4.1%
1,067.6
1,030.3
-3.5%
diluted
1,065.4
1,057.2
1,046.0
1,038.4
1,022.1
-4.1%
1,067.6
1,030.3
-3.5%
Number of shares outstanding
(at period end, in millions)
1,060.5
1,053.5
1,041.0
1,036.5
992.2
-6.4%
Xetra closing price
(at period end, in EUR)
73.67
65.89
62.55
73.81
64.57
-12.4%
Market capitalisation
(at period end, in billions of EUR)
78.13
69.13
65.00
76.50
64.07
-18.0%
Mercedes-Benz Group
Key Figures of the Mercedes-Benz Group
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Revenue
38,241
37,200
40,261
35,873
36,743
-3.9%
75,757
72,616
-4.1%
EBIT
4,988
4,842
4,326
3,863
4,037
-19.1%
10,492
7,900
-24.7%
Net profit
3,641
3,719
3,160
3,025
3,062
-15.9%
7,652
6,087
-20.5%
Profit attributable to shareholders of Mercedes-
Benz Group AG
3,563
3,636
3,117
2,974
3,016
-15.4%
7,508
5,990
-20.2%
Free cash flow industrial business
3,363
2,347
3,442
2,233
1,629
-51.6%
5,527
3,862
-30.1%
R&D expenditure total*
2,415
2,525
2,598
2,197
2,334
-3.4%
4,873
4,531
-7.0%
Expensed R&D costs*
1,636
1,541
1,370
1,468
1,461
-10.7%
3,319
2,929
-11.8%
Capitalized development costs
779
984
1,228
729
873
+12.1%
1,554
1,602
+3.1%
Amortization on capitalized development costs
533
549
553
500
496
-6.9%
1,037
996
-4.0%
Capital expenditure total
1,809
2,153
2,605
1,566
2,137
+18.1%
3,789
3,703
-2.3%
Investment in intangible assets
(incl. capitalized development costs)
821
1,161
1,363
787
1,070
+30.3%
1,944
1,857
-4.5%
Investment in pp&e
836
934
1,186
659
933
+11.6%
1,625
1,592
-2.0%
Financial investments
152
58
56
120
134
-11.8%
220
254
+15.5%
Mercedes-Benz Group
Revenue by Segment
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Mercedes-Benz Cars
28,244
27,131
29,569
25,713
27,170
-3.8%
56,056
52,883
-5.7%
Mercedes-Benz Vans
5,123
4,939
5,611
4,893
4,774
-6.8%
9,738
9,667
-0.7%
Mercedes-Benz Mobility
6,506
6,561
7,012
6,855
6,347
-2.4%
13,145
13,202
+0.4%
Reconciliation
-1,632
-1,431
-1,931
-1,588
-1,548
-5.1%
-3,182
-3,136
-1.4%
Mercedes-Benz Group
38,241
37,200
40,261
35,873
36,743
-3.9%
75,757
72,616
-4.1%
Mercedes-Benz Group
Revenue by Region
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Mercedes-Benz Group
38,241
37,200
40,261
35,873
36,743
-3.9%
75,757
72,616
-4.1%
Europe*
14,712
15,504
16,385
15,455
14,544
-1.1%
30,006
29,999
-0.0%
Germany
6,308
6,507
6,551
6,172
5,438
-13.8%
12,741
11,610
-8.9%
North America**
11,095
9,316
10,479
9,264
9,908
-10.7%
20,693
19,172
-7.4%
USA
9,997
8,145
9,419
8,363
8,910
-10.9%
18,477
17,273
-6.5%
Asia
10,653
10,201
11,606
9,359
10,358
-2.8%
21,575
19,717
-8.6%
China***
6,011
6,102
6,815
5,793
6,344
+5.5%
12,367
12,137
-1.9%
Rest of World
1,781
2,179
1,791
1,795
1,933
+8.5%
3,483
3,728
+7.0%
- European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway. ** USA, Canada and Mexico.
*** Excluding revenue of not fully consolidated companies.
Mercedes-Benz Group
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of the Mercedes-Benz Group
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Revenue
38,241
37,200
40,261
35,873
36,743
-3.9%
75,757
72,616
-4.1%
Cost of sales*
-29,250
-29,154
-32,318
-28,767
-28,919
-1.1%
-57,316
-57,686
+0.6%
Gross profit
8,991
8,046
7,943
7,106
7,824
-13.0%
18,441
14,930
-19.0%
Selling expenses*
-2,519
-2,380
-2,526
-2,345
-2,441
-3.1%
-4,873
-4,786
-1.8%
General administrative expenses*
-746
-606
-624
-716
-619
-17.0%
-1,458
-1,335
-8.4%
Research and non-capitalized development costs*
-1,636
-1,541
-1,370
-1,468
-1,461
-10.7%
-3,319
-2,929
-11.8%
Others
898
1,323
903
1,286
734
-18.3%
1,701
2,020
+18.8%
EBIT
4,988
4,842
4,326
3,863
4,037
-19.1%
10,492
7,900
-24.7%
- Immaterial adjustments in the prior-year quarterly figures without impact on EBIT. Further information can be found in the tables "Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income/Loss for the three-month period ended 30 June" and "Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income/Loss for the six-month period ended 30 June" in the chapter Profitability.
Mercedes-Benz Group
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of Mercedes-Benz Cars
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Revenue
28,244
27,131
29,569
25,713
27,170
-3.8%
56,056
52,883
-5.7%
Cost of sales
-21,275
-21,012
-23,619
-20,371
-21,239
-0.2%
-41,735
-41,610
-0.3%
Gross profit
6,969
6,119
5,950
5,342
5,931
-14.9%
14,321
11,273
-21.3%
Selling expenses
-2,002
-1,903
-1,975
-1,826
-1,968
-1.7%
-3,862
-3,794
-1.8%
General administrative expenses
-407
-331
-390
-389
-346
-15.0%
-817
-735
-10.0%
Research and non-capitalized development costs
-1,471
-1,430
-1,212
-1,332
-1,327
-9.8%
-3,040
-2,659
-12.5%
Others
763
857
539
661
466
-38.9%
1,398
1,127
-19.4%
EBIT
3,852
3,312
2,912
2,456
2,756
-28.5%
8,000
5,212
-34.9%
Mercedes-Benz Group
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of Mercedes-Benz Vans
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Revenue
5,123
4,939
5,611
4,893
4,774
-6.8%
9,738
9,667
-0.7%
Cost of sales
-3,857
-3,795
-4,240
-3,714
-3,457
-10.4%
-7,264
-7,171
-1.3%
Gross profit
1,266
1,144
1,371
1,179
1,317
+4.0%
2,474
2,496
+0.9%
Selling expenses
-356
-348
-433
-356
-346
-2.8%
-685
-702
+2.5%
General administrative expenses
-64
-72
-52
-64
-61
-4.7%
-118
-125
+5.9%
Research and non-capitalized development costs
-153
-111
-159
-114
-130
-15.0%
-254
-244
-3.9%
Others
113
102
128
288
50
-55.8%
151
338
+123.8%
EBIT
806
715
855
933
830
+3.0%
1,568
1,763
+12.4%
Mercedes-Benz Group
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of Mercedes-Benz Mobility
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2 : Q2
Q1 - Q2
Q1 - Q2
YTD : YTD
(in millions of EUR)
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Change
2023
2024
Change
Revenue
6,506
6,561
7,012
6,855
6,347
-2.4%
13,145
13,202
+0.4%
Cost of sales
-5,696
-5,839
-6,380
-6,229
-5,741
+0.8%
-11,411
-11,970
+4.9%
Gross profit
810
722
632
626
606
-25.2%
1,734
1,232
-29.0%
Selling expenses
-182
-170
-155
-163
-177
-2.7%
-360
-340
-5.6%
General administrative expenses
-221
-207
-166
-204
-195
-11.8%
-420
-399
-5.0%
Research and non-capitalized development costs
0
0
0
0
0
.
0
0
.
Others
-235
18
-83
20
37
.
-243
57
.
EBIT
172
363
228
279
271
+57.6%
711
550
-22.6%
