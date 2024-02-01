EQS-Ad-hoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Preliminary and unaudited free cash flow of the industrial business of Mercedes-Benz Group for the financial year 2023 above guidance and market expectations



01-Feb-2024

Preliminary and unaudited free cash flow of the industrial business of Mercedes-Benz Group for the financial year 2023 above guidance and market expectations

Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Group’s preliminary and unaudited results for the financial year 2023 show that the free cash flow of the industrial business exceeds guidance and market expectations, mainly due to lower working capital levels and a favorable cash conversion rate in the industrial business.

The preliminary and unaudited free cash flow of the industrial business amounts to € 11.3 billion (guidance: slightly above the prior-year level; consensus: € 9.9 billion).

Mercedes-Benz Group EBIT, the adjusted Return on Sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars and at Mercedes-Benz Vans as well as the adjusted Return on Equity of Mercedes-Benz Mobility (in each case preliminary and unaudited figures) are not subject to an ad hoc disclosure obligation and will be published along with further 2023 full-year and fourth-quarter earnings figures on February 22, 2024.

EBIT, adjusted Return on Sales (RoS), adjusted Return on Equity (RoE) and free cash flow of the industrial business are defined on pages 48 and 68 of the Mercedes-Benz Group Annual Report 2022.

Contact:Edward TaylorTel.: +49 176 30941776E-Mail: edward.taylor@mercedes-benz.com