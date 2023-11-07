Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 07, 2023 at 10:27 am EST
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07.11.2023 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Street:
Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code:
70372
City:
Stuttgart Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Oct 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.49 %
7.69 %
8.18 %
1069837447
Previous notification
0.08 %
7.26 %
7.33 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000
0
5232015
0 %
0.49 %
Total
5232015
0.49 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 15.12.2023 to 18.12.2026
at any time
9316400
0.87 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
5282067
0.49 %
Equity Call Option
From 15.12.2023 to 18.12.2026
at any time
2322500
0.22 %
Total
16920967
1.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option
From 17.11.2023 to 18.12.2026
at any time
Physical
7635400
0.71 %
Retail Structured Product
From 10.12.2071 to 26.10.2073
at any time
Cash
2006
0 %
Equity Swap
From 03.07.2024 to 27.07.2028
at any time
Cash
2459096
0.23 %
Equity Call Option
From 16.03.2028 to 08.08.2033
at any time
Cash
1413
0 %
Compound Option
From 15.02.2024 to 09.03.2029
at any time
Cash
269914
0.03 %
Retail Structured Product - Note
From 25.10.2024 to 01.12.2033
at any time
Cash
25672
0 %
Equity Call Option
From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025
at any time
Physical
24177846
2.26 %
Equity Call Option
From 26.06.2026 to 28.12.2026
at any time
Physical
20237270
1.89 %
Equity Call Option
From 17.12.2025 to 30.06.2026
at any time
Physical
10500000
0.98 %
Equity Put Option*
From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025
at any time
Physical
24177846
2.26 %
Equity Put Option*
From 26.06.2026 to 28.12.2026
at any time
Physical
20237270
1.89 %
Equity Put Option*
From 17.12.2025 to 30.06.2026
at any time
Physical
10500000
0.98 %
Equity Put Option*
From 15.12.2023 to 18.12.2026
at any time
Physical
2322500
0.22 %
Total
65308617
6.1 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
5.1 %
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 5.35% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
06 Nov 2023
07.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world leading automobile manufacturers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of individual vehicles and light duty vehicles (82.5%): 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2022 (Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach brands);
- financial services (17.5%): financing, insurance services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15.4%), Europe (22.3%), the United States (23.9%), North America (2.8%), China (18.2%), Asia (12.2%) and other (5.2%).