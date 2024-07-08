Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 08, 2024 at 03:56 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.07.2024 / 09:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Street:
Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code:
70372
City:
Stuttgart Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.17 %
5.20 %
5.37 %
1069837447
Previous notification
0.23 %
4.97 %
5.19 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2338252073
0
438918
0 %
0.04 %
DE0007100000
0
1413912
0 %
0.13 %
Total
1852830
0.17 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
1856897
0.17 %
Right Of Use
Open
137902
0.01 %
Swap
24.10.2025
85252
0.01 %
Call Warrant
26.04.2028
172176
0.02 %
Future
19.12.2025
460
0.00004 %
Call Option
18.12.2026
3491180
0.33 %
Exchangeable Bond
24.01.2025
63359
0.01 %
Total
5807266
0.54 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Warrant
09.08.2033
Cash
475404
0.04 %
Swap
28.06.2034
Cash
6281787
0.59 %
Forward
21.03.2025
Cash
77141
0.01 %
Put Option
17.12.2032
Cash
3146996
0.29 %
Put Option
17.12.2027
Physical
10636300
0.99 %
Future
19.12.2030
Cash
2938149
0.27 %
Call Option
31.03.2035
Cash
26220015
2.45 %
Total
49775792
4.65 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Global Markets, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Financial, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Investments, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Finance Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04 Jul 2024
Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world leading automobile manufacturers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of individual vehicles and light duty vehicles (82.5%): 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2022 (Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach brands);
- financial services (17.5%): financing, insurance services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15.4%), Europe (22.3%), the United States (23.9%), North America (2.8%), China (18.2%), Asia (12.2%) and other (5.2%).