EQS-Ad-hoc: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Mercedes-Benz Group AG raises full-year guidance based on solid financial results in the second quarter
Due to the solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2023, Mercedes-Benz Group today updated its full-year outlook:
The new outlook is based on the following preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2023:
The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on July 27th, 2023.
EBIT, Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Return on Equity (RoE) adjusted and Industrial Free Cash Flow are defined on p. 48 of the Mercedes-Benz Group Annual Report 2022.
Contact:
Edward Taylor
Tel.: +49 176 30941776
E-Mail: edward.taylor@mercedes-benz.com
