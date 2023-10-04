Equities MBG DE0007100000
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:13:51 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.06 EUR
|-0.69%
|-6.37%
|+8.88%
|04:22pm
|MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : EPS upgrade (2023: +10.4%, 2024: -1.6%)
|02:33am
|Limited-edition 2025 Mustang GTD: 800+ horsepower and a $300,000 sticker
|RE
Today at 10:22 am
Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world leading automobile manufacturers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of individual vehicles and light duty vehicles (82.5%): 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2022 (Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach brands); - financial services (17.5%): financing, insurance services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15.4%), Europe (22.3%), the United States (23.9%), North America (2.8%), China (18.2%), Asia (12.2%) and other (5.2%).
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
67.52EUR
Average target price
91.31EUR
Spread / Average Target
+35.23%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.71%
|78 577 M $
|-2.20%
|71 313 M $
|+17.63%
|68 347 M $
|+45.78%
|49 870 M $
|+2.41%
|47 346 M $
|-2.19%
|45 295 M $
|+26.16%
|28 798 M $
|+58.35%
|26 969 M $
|-8.37%
|25 056 M $
|+24.29%
|21 081 M $