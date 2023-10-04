Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world leading automobile manufacturers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of individual vehicles and light duty vehicles (82.5%): 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2022 (Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach brands); - financial services (17.5%): financing, insurance services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15.4%), Europe (22.3%), the United States (23.9%), North America (2.8%), China (18.2%), Asia (12.2%) and other (5.2%).