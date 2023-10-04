  1. Markets
MBG

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

Equities MBG DE0007100000

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:13:51 2023-08-18 am EDT Intraday chart for Mercedes-Benz Group AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
67.06 EUR -0.69% -6.37% +8.88%
04:22pm MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : EPS upgrade (2023: +10.4%, 2024: -1.6%) Alphavalue
02:33am Limited-edition 2025 Mustang GTD: 800+ horsepower and a $300,000 sticker RE

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : EPS upgrade (2023: +10.4%, 2024: -1.6%)

Today at 10:22 am

Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world leading automobile manufacturers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of individual vehicles and light duty vehicles (82.5%): 2.5 million vehicles sold in 2022 (Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach brands); - financial services (17.5%): financing, insurance services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (15.4%), Europe (22.3%), the United States (23.9%), North America (2.8%), China (18.2%), Asia (12.2%) and other (5.2%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2023-09-18 - Baader Investment Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
67.52EUR
Average target price
91.31EUR
Spread / Average Target
+35.23%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Chart Analysis Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+8.71% 78 577 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG
Chart Analysis Volkswagen AG
-2.20% 71 313 M $
BMW AG
Chart Analysis BMW AG
+17.63% 68 347 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+45.78% 49 870 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis Ford Motor Company
+2.41% 47 346 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Chart Analysis General Motors Company
-2.19% 45 295 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis Hyundai Motor Company
+26.16% 28 798 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tata Motors Limited
+58.35% 26 969 M $
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Great Wall Motor Company Limited
-8.37% 25 056 M $
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Chart Analysis Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
+24.29% 21 081 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
