Mercedes-Benz Group : Strong start to FY23, meagre impact on market sentiment
© Alphavalue 2023
|All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
|Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
|Sales 2023
152 B
166 B
166 B
|Net income 2023
12 983 M
14 240 M
14 240 M
|Net cash 2023
27 929 M
30 634 M
30 634 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|5,63x
|Yield 2023
|7,27%
|Capitalization
72 995 M
80 065 M
80 065 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,30x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|168 797
|Free-Float
|71,1%
|Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Last Close Price
|68,23 €
|Average target price
|91,96 €
|Spread / Average Target
|34,8%