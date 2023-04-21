Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:32:57 2023-04-21 pm EDT
69.45 EUR   +1.79%
12:05aMercedes-Benz Posts Strong Q1 Profitability Across Automotive Divisions
MT
04/20MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/20MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz Group : Strong start to FY23, meagre impact on market sentiment

04/21/2023 | 01:50pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 152 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2023 12 983 M 14 240 M 14 240 M
Net cash 2023 27 929 M 30 634 M 30 634 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,63x
Yield 2023 7,27%
Capitalization 72 995 M 80 065 M 80 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 168 797
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 68,23 €
Average target price 91,96 €
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.12%80 065
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.06%183 512
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.43%76 146
BMW AG19.96%70 252
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.07%47 480
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.79%46 776
fermer