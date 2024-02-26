MERCEDES-BENZ : HSBC raises its price target

February 26, 2024 at 05:20 am EST Share

On Monday, HSBC maintained its Buy recommendation on Mercedes-Benz, with its price target revised upwards from 82 to 85 euros, believing that the group's latest publication had provided the clarifications it was looking for.



The broker recalls that the automaker has acknowledged that it expects a "difficult" 2024 financial year, but believes that the launch of an attractive share buyback program reflects its confidence in a long-term perspective.



The broker adds that the presentation of 'more realistic' electrification targets, due to the slowdown in demand, also bodes well for the company's future profit margins.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.