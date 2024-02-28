MERCEDES-BENZ : Jefferies raises its recommendation

Jefferies has raised its recommendation on Mercedes-Benz from 'hold' to 'buy', with a target price raised from €75 to €100, highlighting 'a protected fortress balance sheet, a relatively well-invested transition strategy and a rather less cyclical sector'.



According to the broker, these elements put the German automaker in a position to 'credibly commit to returning all cash flow to shareholders, all without compromising the continued sustainability of its business'.



