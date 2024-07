By David Sachs

Mercedes-Benz lowered the ceiling for its profitability target for the cars division and raised its outlook for vans after meeting its key margin goal in the second quarter despite lower sales.

The German luxury-car company said Friday that it now expects an adjusted return on sales of between 10% and 11%. It had previously targeted between 10%-12%.

