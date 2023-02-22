Mercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Britta Seeger

A customer-driven evolution of our offering concept and digital business development
STRATEGY UPDATE: MERCEDES-BENZ OPERATING SYSTEM
Britta Seeger
Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz
Marketing & Sales
The following presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the disclaimer at the end of the presentation.
We've built a house for our customers - with software-enabled upgrades they desire
Easily accessible
Love to stay!
Customer behaviors and expectations are the driving force for us
>80%
of customers say Digital Extras are very important
Their expectations:
Simple and intuitive | Regularly updated via OTA
The Mercedes me ID is the key to our house for customers
Easily accessible
Freedom of choice
Privacy by design
Personalized