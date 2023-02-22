Mercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Harald Wilhelm
02/22/2023 | 01:39pm EST
Key financial aspects
STRATEGY UPDATE: MERCEDES-BENZ OPERATING SYSTEM
Harald Wilhelm
Chief Financial Officer Mercedes-Benz
The following presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the disclaimer at the end of the presentation.
MB.CONNECT and MB.DRIVE are the core of our software-enabled revenues
MB.CONNECT unlocks new revenue and EBIT pools
>1 Bn EUR revenue in 2022
Embedded revenue generated mainly as factory sales
On-top revenue generated as factory and store sales
Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 18:38:20 UTC.