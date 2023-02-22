Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:37:45 2023-02-22 pm EST
74.27 EUR   -0.44%
01:44pMercedes-Benz Sees Revenue Boost From Software Push
DJ
01:39pMercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Harald Wilhelm
PU
01:39pMercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Markus Schäfer Magnus Oestberg
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Markus Schäfer Magnus Oestberg

02/22/2023 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RCHITECTS OF DESIRE

Coding the future of Mercedes-Benz

Markus Schäfer

Magnus Östberg

Chief Technology Officer Mercedes-Benz

Chief Software Officer Mercedes-Benz

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the disclaimer at the end of the presentation.

What is MB.OS?

A chip-to-cloud architecture that enables the decoupling of software and hardware

What is MB.OS?

A chip-to-cloud architecture that enables the decoupling of software and hardware

What is MB.OS?

Both technical foundations and luxury living space

FOUNDATIONs

LIVING SPACE

Chip-to-cloud architecture

Body & Comfort - personalized luxury experience

Scalable proprietary platform

Infotainment - best content and regional heroes

Decoupling of hardware & software

Automated Driving - the gift of time

Designed for safety and privacy

Driving & Charging - intelligent and seamless

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 18:38:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
01:44pMercedes-Benz Sees Revenue Boost From Software Push
DJ
01:39pMercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Harald Wilhelm
PU
01:39pMercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Markus Schäfer Magnus Oestberg
PU
01:39pMercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Ola Kaellenius
PU
01:38pLuminar, Mercedes-Benz expand deal for self-driving tech
RE
01:33pMercedes-Benz to partner with Google on branded navigation
RE
01:31pSoftware Architects : Mercedes-Benz previews its operating system MB.OS
BU
07:27aMCloud Says Expanding AssetCare Sustainability Implementation for Mercedes-Benz Grand P..
MT
07:15aMCloud Brief: mCloud and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Expand AssetCare Sustaina..
MT
02/21Discover A New Universe : Mercedes-Benz and Moncler reveal PROJECT MONDO G
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 157 B 157 B
Net income 2022 13 866 M 14 796 M 14 796 M
Net cash 2022 24 676 M 26 333 M 26 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,82x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 79 799 M 84 839 M 85 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 74,59 €
Average target price 88,59 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.48%85 155
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.28%190 702
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.59%80 943
BMW AG18.37%67 314
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.83%48 631