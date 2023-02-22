Mercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Markus Schäfer Magnus Oestberg
02/22/2023 | 01:39pm EST
RCHITECTS OF DESIRE
Coding the future of Mercedes-Benz
Markus Schäfer
Magnus Östberg
Chief Technology Officer Mercedes-Benz
Chief Software Officer Mercedes-Benz
The following presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the disclaimer at the end of the presentation.
What is MB.OS?
A chip-to-cloud architecture that enables the decoupling of software and hardware
What is MB.OS?
A chip-to-cloud architecture that enables the decoupling of software and hardware
What is MB.OS?
Both technical foundations and luxury living space
Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 18:38:20 UTC.