Mercedes Benz : MBSU OS 2023 Presentation Ola Kaellenius
02/22/2023 | 01:39pm EST
The following presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the disclaimer at the end of the presentation.
Let's start with the essence of our strategy
We will build
the worlD's most
desirable cars
Think
and act like a luxury brand
Focus
on profitable growth
Expand
customer base by growing Top-End Luxury
Embrace
customers and grow lifetime revenues
Lead
in electric drive and digital experience
Lower
cost base, improve industrial footprint and increase supply chain resilience
Driven by a highly qualified and motivated team
Sustainability, integrity and diversity as our foundation
