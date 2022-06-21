Mercedes-Benz Names Paul Gao Chief Strategy Officer

By Cristina Roca



Mercedes-Benz Group AG has named Paul Gao to the newly created role of chief strategy officer, effective July 1, it said Tuesday.

Mr. Gao will report directly to Chief Executive Ola Kallenius. He has worked in the auto sector for decades and was most recently a senior partner at McKinsey & Co in Hong Kong.

"A central part of Paul Gao's role will be to incorporate the specific requirements and insights of key Asian markets into strategic business decisions at Mercedes-Benz," the company said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 0232ET