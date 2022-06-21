Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:40 2022-06-21 am EDT
63.11 EUR   +0.21%
02:33aMercedes-Benz Names Paul Gao Chief Strategy Officer
DJ
02:14aMERCEDES BENZ : Paul Gao joins Mercedes-Benz as Chief Strategy Officer
PU
06/20MERCEDES BENZ : AMG GLE "Edition 55" - six special models to mark the "55 years of AMG" anniversary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz Names Paul Gao Chief Strategy Officer

06/21/2022 | 02:33am EDT
By Cristina Roca

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has named Paul Gao to the newly created role of chief strategy officer, effective July 1, it said Tuesday.

Mr. Gao will report directly to Chief Executive Ola Kallenius. He has worked in the auto sector for decades and was most recently a senior partner at McKinsey & Co in Hong Kong.

"A central part of Paul Gao's role will be to incorporate the specific requirements and insights of key Asian markets into strategic business decisions at Mercedes-Benz," the company said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 0232ET

Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2022 11 883 M 12 514 M 12 514 M
Net cash 2022 11 635 M 12 252 M 12 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,68x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 67 378 M 70 954 M 70 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 72,0%
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.82%70 954
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.02%209 613
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.98%86 637
BMW AG-11.04%53 321
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.63%46 489
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-45.93%45 142