Mercedes Benz : Note on amendment of the Convocation in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger)
PU
03/26After combustion engine compromise: Lindner plans vehicle tax reform
DP
03/26Lindner wants vehicle tax reform after agreement in combustion engine dispute
DP
Mercedes Benz : Note on amendment of the Convocation in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger)

03/27/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Note on amendment of the Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on 3 May, 2023 in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger)

By way of publication in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 21 March 2023, the Board of Management convened the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Mercedes-Benz Group AG as a virtual General Meeting for Wednesday, 3 May 2023 10:00 a. m. CEST.

I.

As in the German version of the convocation in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger)1 the link to the remuneration system of the Supervisory Board on the homepage of the Company as named in the second paragraph in SECTION E (Remuneration Report for financial year 2022 (re. Agenda Item 9)), was printed incompletely, rectification and amendment was published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 24 March 2023. The respective link in the English convenience translation of the convocation as available on group.mercedes-benz.com/am-2023: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/company/corporate-governance/supervisory-board/remuneration.html was correct from the outset.

At the occasion of rectification, some of the graphs in SECTION E (Remuneration Report for financial year 2022), were republished in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) in order to improve their display without changing their contents:

  • Structure and term of the target remuneration (p. 54 of the convenience translation of the convocation)

  • Total target achievement annual bonus 2022 (p. 72 of the convenience translation of the convocation)

  • Total target achievement PPSP 2018 (p. 79 of the convenience translation of the convocation)

  • Remuneration of the Supervisory Board: Remuneration amount (p. 94 of the convenience translation of the convocation).

This also does not affect the English convenience translation of the convocation, as it displays these graphs in good quality.

1

The German text in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) is legally binding. English translation for convenience only.

2

II.

The explanation of the partial live broadcast of the General Meeting to the interested public in SECTION G (Additional Information) No. 11 of the convocation (Further explanations - Live broadcast of the General Meeting, report by the Chairman of the Board of Management and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board) was clarified in the rectification and amendment of the convocation in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) as follows:

The opening of the General Meeting and the speeches by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Board of Management can also be followed live on the internet by other interested parties at group.mercedes-benz.com/am-2023. No shareholders rights, particularly no voting rights, can be exercised via this channel.

III. SECTION G (Additional information) No. 1 of the convocation (Total number of shares and voting rights), is amended in the rectification and amendment in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) by the number of treasury shares held by the Company at the day of the publication of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting:

As communicated in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on 21 March 2023, the Company's share capital, at the time of convening the General Meeting, is divided into 1,069,837,447 no-par value registered shares, each of which confers one vote to its holder. The total number of voting rights thus amounts to 1,069,837,447. At the time of convening the General Meeting 2023, 724,291 thereof are treasury shares held by the Company, which do not entitle the Company to any rights.

, w

hich do not entitle the Company to

a

ny rights

The convocation of the General Meeting as published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 21 March 2023 remains otherwise unaffected and is not republished in its entirety.

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
