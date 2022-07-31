Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-07-29 am EDT
57.22 EUR   +0.85%
05:14pMERCEDES BENZ : Nyck de Vries earns a Sunday podium for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in Londo
PU
03:03pMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
02:53pMERCEDES BENZ : Historic 1-2 for Mercedes-AMG at the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes Benz : Nyck de Vries earns a Sunday podium for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in Londo

07/31/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jul 31, 2022
London
  • Director Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications
  • blord@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Tel: +44 1280 844484
  • Manager Formula E Communications
  • sjoerd.vanwijk@mercedeseqfe.com

Podiums in both ABB FIA Formula E races hosted in London: After Stoffel Vandoorne took the runner-up spot on Saturday, Nyck de Vries finished third in Race 2 on Sunday. Vandoorne meanwhile staged a strong recovery from 13th on the grid to cross the line in fourth.

  • After clocking the third-fastest time in qualifying group A, Nyck progressed to the Duels, where he was eliminated by Antonio Giovinazzi in the quarter-finals and consequently started the race from fifth on the grid.
  • Stoffel set the seventh-fastest time in his qualifying group, which meant he missed out on the knockout stage. He started the London E-Prix from 13th on the grid.
  • Having successfully defended his position at the start, Nyck made clever use of his two Attack Modes to move up into the leading group. He spent the closing laps chasing down second-placed Jake Dennis and eventually crossed the finish line just 1.3 seconds behind him in third.
  • This was Nyck's eighth podium in the all-electric race series and his third of the season. It was the team's 21st podium in Formula E.
  • Stoffel gained one place in the early phase of the race and then steadily fought his way up to P7. In the course of the E-Prix, Stoffel improved by nine positions and finished the race in fourth place behind his team-mate.
  • The race, which was extended by three minutes due to a safety car deployment, was won by Lucas di Grassi (Venturi Racing). It was the seventh win for a Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 this season.
  • Stoffel (185 points) extended his lead in the Drivers' World Championship over Mitch Evans (149) to 36 points. Nyck (106) is in eighth place.
  • The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (291 points) holds a 35-point lead over Venturi Racing (256) in the Team Championship, with 14 of the 16 races in the current campaign now complete.
  • The final two rounds of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season will take place on 13 and 14 August when the all-electric racing series is contested on the streets of Seoul for the first time.

Driver

FP3

Qualifying

Race

Standings

#17

N. de Vries

P12

1:13.202

16 Laps

P5 (Quarter-Final)

1:13.043

P3

Grid: P5

FL: 1:14.525

P8

106 Points

#5

S. Vandoorne

P7

1:13.126

16 Laps

P13 (Group A: P7)

1:13.624

P4

Grid: P13

FL: 1:14.579

P1

185 Points

Nyck de Vries:

"I am delighted. I think the team executed a great race, getting all the Attack Modes and major decisions just right, so I am very satisfied with what we accomplished today. Seven or eight laps before the end, something broke on the left front suspension, so I was really worried that I wouldn't be able to finish the race. If it hadn't been for that, we might have attempted a bit of an attack on Jake later on in the race, but ultimately I think we are happy about having consolidated a good team result and coming away from here with a decent haul of points towards the Team Championship."

Stoffel Vandoorne:

"The race today was very good when you consider where I was starting from on the grid. I had to be very aggressive when it mattered but also stay out of trouble as far as possible. We had good pace and, on a track like this, it was an excellent comeback. We can definitely be happy with the weekend in general and the points we scored. Now there's just one weekend to go, and we've got to keep working every bit as hard as we have been so far, because we know that there can be big swings in Formula E. We've had a great package this year, but we have to give a lot of credit to the team who, every weekend, have been putting the car in a window that we are able to use. That's real teamwork."

Ian James, Team Principal:

"We wrap up the weekend in London with a very healthy haul of points. Today's race was always going to be challenging, with Nyck and Stoffel starting P5 and P13 respectively.

Nyck was in a position to capitalise and go for a podium finish - and he did just that. He put in an amazing drive and ended up on the podium, really well deserved. Stoffel fought every turn, every pass of that race. He used all of his race craft to finish 4th. To come from 13th to 4th is awesome, especially here in London. Others had some misfortune and, as racers, we can feel the pain but it worked in our favour today.

We are now almost at the end of the season, with just one race weekend and two races to go. We have a small advantage to our competitors - in both teams' and drivers' standings, but this is Formula E and anything can happen. There is no excuse and no margin for mistakes; it is going to be full focus, delivering another weekend in which we are on the case every single session, every single lap."

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 21:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
05:14pMERCEDES BENZ : Nyck de Vries earns a Sunday podium for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in ..
PU
03:03pMERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
02:53pMERCEDES BENZ : Historic 1-2 for Mercedes-AMG at the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa
PU
07/29MERCEDES BENZ : 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
07/29MERCEDES-BENZ VANS AT THE CARAVAN SA : The right star for everyone in the van life sky
AQ
07/29UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA : Automotive Veteran Tapped to Lead Mobility and Power Center
AQ
07/29MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/29Aston Martin says finances to improve as supply chain snags ease
RE
07/28Biometric Tech Maker Zkteco Wins Nod For Shenzhen IPO
MT
07/28MERCEDES BENZ : Newsflashes TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 144 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2022 12 104 M 12 346 M 12 346 M
Net cash 2022 24 106 M 24 588 M 24 588 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,98x
Yield 2022 7,79%
Capitalization 61 216 M 62 440 M 62 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 57,22 €
Average target price 86,71 €
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.34%62 440
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.50%219 757
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.64%86 728
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.27%59 057
BMW AG-10.18%53 117
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.15%52 869