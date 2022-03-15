Mercedes-Benz Opens New Battery Plant in Alabama

By Stephen Nakrosis

Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Tuesday said it opened a new plant in Alabama to produce batteries for its line of electric vehicles.

The company said the Bibb County facility will create up to 600 jobs and produce batteries for the carmaker's EQS SUV and the EQE SUV, which will be produced at its Tuscaloosa, Ala., facility.

Mercedes-Benz executive Ola Kallenius said the Alabama battery plant "is a major milestone on our way to going all-electric."

The company said it invested $1 billion into the battery plant, the logistics centers and upgrades to the production line to make EV's.

