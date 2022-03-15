Log in
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
03/15 12:27:11 pm
62.27 EUR   +2.48%
12:25pMercedes-Benz Opens First EV Battery Plant In US
MT
12:09pMercedes-Benz Opens New Battery Plant in Alabama
DJ
12:02pMercedes takes on Tesla with new U.S. battery plant, electric SUV
RE
Mercedes-Benz Opens New Battery Plant in Alabama

03/15/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Tuesday said it opened a new plant in Alabama to produce batteries for its line of electric vehicles.

The company said the Bibb County facility will create up to 600 jobs and produce batteries for the carmaker's EQS SUV and the EQE SUV, which will be produced at its Tuscaloosa, Ala., facility.

Mercedes-Benz executive Ola Kallenius said the Alabama battery plant "is a major milestone on our way to going all-electric."

The company said it invested $1 billion into the battery plant, the logistics centers and upgrades to the production line to make EV's.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1209ET

Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 155 B 155 B
Net income 2022 11 699 M 12 851 M 12 851 M
Net cash 2022 23 565 M 25 884 M 25 884 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 7,25%
Capitalization 65 003 M 71 401 M 71 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 81,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.11%71 401
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.10%223 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.48%102 172
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.22%63 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.36%59 327
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-15.89%53 386