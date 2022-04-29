Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/29 11:43:13 am EDT
67.19 EUR   +1.02%
11:27aMERCEDES BENZ : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
06:37aAuto parts maker Magna lowers profit outlook on China lockdowns, inflation
RE
06:20aMercedes-Benz Eyes Energy Alternatives In Case Of Russian Gas Halt
MT
Mercedes Benz : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2022

04/29/2022 | 11:27am EDT
Presence

Share capital

3,069,671,971.76

Euro

Number of shares issued

1,069,837,447

Number of shares represented*

680,795,955

Number of shares in absentee voting

9,885,443

Total number of represented shares

690,681,398

Portion of share capital

64.56

%

* Represented by the proxies appointed by the Company

Result agenda item 2 - Appropriation of distributable profit

Valid votes cast* = number of shares

689,804,129

Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital

64.48 %

Voting Yes

689,538,161

99.96 %

Voting No

265,968

0.04 %

Abstentions

877,169

* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).

Result agenda item 3 - Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in the financial year 2021

Valid votes cast* = number of shares

658,380,686

Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital

61.54 %

Voting Yes

516,050,568

78.38 %

Voting No

142,330,118

21.62 %

Abstentions

32,298,965

* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).

.

Result agenda item 4 - Ratification of Supervisory Board members' actions in financial year 2021

Valid votes cast* = number of shares

658,320,979

Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital

61.53 %

Voting Yes

514,643,103

78.18 %

Voting No

143,677,876

21.82 %

Abstentions

32,358,807

* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 11 525 M 12 127 M 12 127 M
Net cash 2022 23 438 M 24 664 M 24 664 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,19x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 71 155 M 74 876 M 74 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 82,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 66,51 €
Average target price 89,56 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-1.60%74 876
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.17%235 556
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.98%97 150
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.61%60 481
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.91%56 498
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-12.08%53 673