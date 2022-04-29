Mercedes Benz : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2022
Presence
Share capital
3,069,671,971.76
Euro
Number of shares issued
1,069,837,447
Number of shares represented*
680,795,955
Number of shares in absentee voting
9,885,443
Total number of represented shares
690,681,398
Portion of share capital
64.56
%
* Represented by the proxies appointed by the Company
Result agenda item 2 - Appropriation of distributable profit
Valid votes cast* = number of shares
689,804,129
Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital
64.48 %
Voting Yes
689,538,161
99.96 %
Voting No
265,968
0.04 %
Abstentions
877,169
* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
Result agenda item 3 - Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in the financial year 2021
Valid votes cast* = number of shares
658,380,686
Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital
61.54 %
Voting Yes
516,050,568
78.38 %
Voting No
142,330,118
21.62 %
Abstentions
32,298,965
* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
.
Result agenda item 4 - Ratification of Supervisory Board members' actions in financial year 2021
Valid votes cast* = number of shares
658,320,979
Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital
61.53 %
Voting Yes
514,643,103
78.18 %
Voting No
143,677,876
21.82 %
Abstentions
32,358,807
* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Sales 2022
141 B
148 B
148 B
Net income 2022
11 525 M
12 127 M
12 127 M
Net cash 2022
23 438 M
24 664 M
24 664 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,19x
Yield 2022
6,42%
Capitalization
71 155 M
74 876 M
74 876 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,34x
EV / Sales 2023
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
172 425
Free-Float
82,0%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
66,51 €
Average target price
89,56 €
Spread / Average Target
34,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.