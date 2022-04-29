Mercedes Benz : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2022

Presence

Share capital 3,069,671,971.76 Euro Number of shares issued 1,069,837,447 Number of shares represented* 680,795,955 Number of shares in absentee voting 9,885,443 Total number of represented shares 690,681,398 Portion of share capital 64.56 %

* Represented by the proxies appointed by the Company

Result agenda item 2 - Appropriation of distributable profit

Valid votes cast* = number of shares 689,804,129 Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital 64.48 % Voting Yes 689,538,161 99.96 % Voting No 265,968 0.04 % Abstentions 877,169

* Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).

Result agenda item 3 - Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in the financial year 2021

Valid votes cast* = number of shares 658,380,686 Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital 61.54 % Voting Yes 516,050,568 78.38 % Voting No 142,330,118 21.62 % Abstentions 32,298,965

Result agenda item 4 - Ratification of Supervisory Board members' actions in financial year 2021

Valid votes cast* = number of shares 658,320,979 Valid votes cast in percent of registered share capital 61.53 % Voting Yes 514,643,103 78.18 % Voting No 143,677,876 21.82 % Abstentions 32,358,807

