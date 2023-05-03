Advanced search
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:40:50 2023-05-03 am EDT
70.16 EUR   +0.86%
10:26aMercedes Benz : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
02:09aMercedes-benz Group Annual Meeting : Transformation on track
BU
02:08aSari Baldauf Leaves Mercedes-Benz Group AG from the Position on Supervisory Board
CI
Mercedes Benz : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2023

05/03/2023 | 10:26am EDT
Voting results

Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

3 May 2023

Internal

Votes cast

Share capital

3,069,671,971.76

Euro

Number of shares issued

1,069,837,447

Number of shares represented by the proxies appointed

409,475,198

by the Company

Number of shares in absentee voting

244,764,792

Total number of shares for which votes have been cast

61.15

%

in percent of share capital

Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023

2

Internal

Item 2

Appropriation of distributable profit

Valid votes cast*

653,398,821

= number of shares

Valid votes cast in percent of

61.07 %

registered share capital

Voting Yes

652,237,007

99.82 %

Voting No

1,161,814

0.18 %

Abstentions**

826,986

  • Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
  • for information purposes only

Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023

3

Internal

Item 3

Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in financial year 2022

Valid votes cast*

620,752,305

= number of shares

Valid votes cast in percent of

58.02 %

registered share capital

Voting Yes

615,697,332

99.19 %

Voting No

5,054,973

0.81 %

Abstentions**

33,473,952

  • Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
  • for information purposes only

Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023

4

Internal

Item 3

Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in financial year 2022 - Ola Källenius

Valid votes cast*

  • Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
  • for information purposes only

Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023

5

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
