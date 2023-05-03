Mercedes Benz : Results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting 2023
Voting results
Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG
3 May 2023
Internal
Votes cast
Share capital
3,069,671,971.76
Euro
Number of shares issued
1,069,837,447
Number of shares represented by the proxies appointed
409,475,198
by the Company
Number of shares in absentee voting
244,764,792
Total number of shares for which votes have been cast
61.15
%
in percent of share capital
Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023
2
Internal
Item 2
Appropriation of distributable profit
Valid votes cast*
653,398,821
= number of shares
Valid votes cast in percent of
61.07 %
registered share capital
Voting Yes
652,237,007
99.82 %
Voting No
1,161,814
0.18 %
Abstentions**
826,986
Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
for information purposes only
Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023
3
Internal
Item 3
Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in financial year 2022
Valid votes cast*
620,752,305
= number of shares
Valid votes cast in percent of
58.02 %
registered share capital
Voting Yes
615,697,332
99.19 %
Voting No
5,054,973
0.81 %
Abstentions**
33,473,952
Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
for information purposes only
Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023
4
Internal
Item 3
Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in financial year 2022 - Ola Källenius
Valid votes cast*
gül_25.1
= number of shares
Valid votes cast in percent of
gül%_25.1
registered share capital
Voting Yes
JA_25.1
J%_25.1
Voting No
NEIN_25.1
N%_25.1
Abstentions**
ENT_25.1
Valid votes cast equals the number of shares for which valid votes were cast (sum of the valid Yes and No votes cast, including absentee votes).
for information purposes only
Voting results | General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG | 3 May 2023
5
Disclaimer
Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:25:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Sales 2023
153 B
168 B
168 B
Net income 2023
13 525 M
14 857 M
14 857 M
Net cash 2023
28 769 M
31 601 M
31 601 M
P/E ratio 2023
5,52x
Yield 2023
7,20%
Capitalization
74 418 M
81 742 M
81 742 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,30x
EV / Sales 2024
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
169 355
Free-Float
71,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
69,56 €
Average target price
91,50 €
Spread / Average Target
31,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.