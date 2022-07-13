Mercedes Benz : Sales launch for the new Mercedes-Benz GLC

New edition of the successful SUV now available to order from sales partners and online

Stuttgart. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC goes on sale immediately, with prices starting at 57,631.70 euros[1]. The completely newly developed model series impresses with modern design and technology, sporty performance and efficiency as well as comfort and agility. All GLC models have an electrified drive system. Whether on- or off-road, the GLC is at home on any terrain. The new rear axle steering also makes it even more agile and dynamic. With all its features and equipment, the new GLC defends its top position in the Mercedes-Benz passenger car portfolio: it has been the best-selling vehicle for more than two years.

Design: Sensual purity, intelligence and emotion

The new GLC is immediately recognisable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. Standard equipment includes the AVANTGARDE exterior with chrome appliqué sections. The proportions with classic SUV elements such as the simulated underride guard in chrome at the front and rear, roof railing in polished aluminium and optional running boards are complemented by new moulded edges in the side. The result is a balance between elegance, sportiness and off-road performance. Highlights include the new headlamps, which connect directly to the radiator grille and accentuate the vehicle's width. In combination with the optional DIGITAL LIGHT, they feature daytime running light ellipses in addition to the familiar "torch". Another visual highlight is the radiator grille with integrated Mercedes star, a dark grey louvre with chrome overlay and frame in chrome.

The interior design, also standard in the AVANTGARDE Line, underlines the high quality and modernity of the GLC: the dashboard, for example, is horizontally divided into two sections and features generous trim surfaces with a central display that appears to float above it. The avant-garde seat design and contemporary door trims emphasise the high quality of the interior.

The GLC also sets standards in aerodynamics and aeroacoustics: its minimum drag coefficient in the best aerodynamic configuration is c d = 0.29, which is significantly better than its predecessor (c d = 0.31) - a notable advance for an SUV with a conventional powertrain. Acoustically, the GLC is a pleasantly quiet vehicle with a commanding sound and very low rolling and wind noise. All the acoustic measures jointly contribute to the "welcome home" atmosphere that is a Mercedes-Benz hallmark.

The drive systems: 100 per cent hybrid

The new GLC is systematically designed for hybrid drive, and sets standards in efficiency. The engine range has four-cylinder petrol and diesel units combined with an electric motor. The mild hybrid units use a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG), while the plug-in hybrids (market launch around December 2022), with a system output of up to 280 kW (381 hp) and a system torque of up to 750 Nm, use a permanently excited 100 kW synchronous machine. All plug-in hybrids have an electric range of more than 100 kilometres (WLTP). This allows everyday journeys to be covered mostly in all-electric mode. The improved hybrid drive programme provides the electric driving mode for the most appropriate sections of the route. Electric driving is prioritised on journeys in urban areas, for example. But even on rough terrain, the GLC can be driven in all-electric mode upon request thanks to a new off-road programme.

An 11 kW charger is fitted as standard on the plug-in hybrid models for charging from the domestic AC mains or the three-phase Wallbox. In addition, an optional 60 kW DC charger is available upon request. Charging at public charging points becomes a pleasant incidental with Mercedes me Charge. In time for the launch of the new GLC, the charging network with around 300,000 charging points in Europe now offers three charging tariffs tailored to individual requirements. This makes charging with Mercedes me Charge even easier and more transparent. Drivers of a Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid will receive an exclusive reduced price for public charging with fixed price rates per kilowatt hour of electricity for the first year after registration. In addition, the monthly standing charge of 4.90 euros in the M tariff is waived in the first year for new car buyers. This appeals to city commuters, for example.

Mercedes me Charge gives customers access to a wide range of public charging stations located in cities and in places like shopping centres, hotels or service stations. The Mercedes me App indicates the exact position, current availability and price at the selected charging station in advance. Further information on Mercedes me Charge: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/article/6872cfc4-7bbd-421e-871d-c7c774c6c5d5.

Suspension: Agility and safety

Key components of the GLC's dynamically configured chassis include new four-link front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension. The standard chassis already provides a high level of suspension, ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving enjoyment. It is equipped with an amplitude-dependent damping system. AIRMATIC air suspension is available as an option. The optional rear axle steering and the more direct steering ratio on the front axle lend the GLC particular agility. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to 4.5 degrees. This reduces the turning circle by 90 centimetres, to 10.9 metres.

The GLC is an all-rounder and offers significantly enhanced driving characteristics on any terrain and even for adverse weather conditions. For sections away from paved roads, this includes simplified operation via the off-road screen, a better overview thanks to the "transparent bonnet" as well as maximum traction and driving stability thanks to further developed management systems. As a plug-in hybrid, even when driving in all-electric mode.

Highlights of the GLC for trailer operation are the Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, the new trailer menu and the trailer route planner. This makes driving a car/trailer combination as safe and pleasant as possible. Moreover, the 4MATIC all-wheel drive provides outstanding traction on any surface.

Comfort appointments: Improved in numerous details

The latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system with two large, standard displays and full-screen navigation makes the interior even more digital and intelligent. The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" has become more capable of dialogue and learning. With the MBUX Smart Home function, customers can link their GLC to their smart home system, turning it into a mobile control centre for the home as well. MBUX integrates all the major music streaming providers, including personal preferences and settings. Also new to MBUX is the "Tourguide" travel guide. As part of the "MBUX Voice Assistant" from Mercedes me, the audio "Tourguide" adds an interesting and entertaining feature to the previous travel information functions. In response to the voice command "Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide", the MBUX infotainment system reads out extensive information about points of interest along the route. The system responds to the approximately 3,400 brown signs along German motorways. The new audio travel guide can initially be used exclusively in Germany, but will later be rolled out in other countries. The optional Burmester® surround sound system offers a unique listening experience with 15 premium speakers and a total output of 710 watts.

DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology (optional) provides brilliant lighting conditions that are constantly adapting to other road users and the surroundings. In conjunction with the projection function, the system can additionally project auxiliary markings and warning symbols onto the road. Another new feature of the GLC is the optional Driving Assistance Plus Package. It includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and PRE-SAFE® PLUS as well as Active Traffic Jam Assist and PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side. Other new optional features include the "transparent bonnet" and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.

The components and systems of the GLC are improved in numerous details, such as ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL, AIR-BALANCE, GUARD 360°, ambient lighting and the new panoramic sliding sunroof, which has a slimmer cross-strut for a significantly improved feeling of spaciousness. The optional multicontour seat now has extended massage functions.

Standard equipment: Significantly upgraded

The standard equipment of the new GLC has been significantly upgraded and offers customers an attractive vehicle right from the start. The AVANTGARDE Line is standard, for example, as are popular features such as the large displays, smartphone integration, wireless charging and heated front seats. In addition, the product logic is significantly simplified for customers in order to reduce the time-consuming selection of many individual options. Functional features that are frequently ordered in combination are now bundled into equipment packages on the basis of actual buyer behaviour. There are only very few functional options available beyond this. Where design options such as paint finish, upholstery, trim and wheels are concerned, customers can configure their vehicles individually just like before.

An overview of the GLC models available for order from July 13, 2022:

GLC 200 4MATIC GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 220 d 4MATIC Displacement cc 1,999 1,999 1,993 Output kW/hp 150/204 190/258 145/197 at rpm 5,800-6,100 5,800 3,600 Add. output (boost effect) kW/hp 17/23 17/23 17/23 Peak torque Nm 320 400 440 at rpm 1,800-4,000 2,000-3,200 1,800-2,800 Add. torque (boost effect) Nm 200 200 200 Combined fuel consumption (WLTP)[2] l/100 km 8.2-7.3 8.2-7.3 5.9-5.2 Combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP)[2] g/km 186-167 186-167 155-136 Acceleration

0-100 km/h s 7.8 6.2 8.0 Top speed km/h 221 240 219 Price from[3] euros 57,631.70 68,240.55* 60,237.80

* Price includes standard AMG Line

[1] Recommended retail price in Germany including 19 % VAT.

[2] The figures shown are the WLTP CO 2 figures measured according to Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

[3] Recommended retail price in Germany including 19 % VAT.