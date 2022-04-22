Mercedes Benz : Speech by the Chief of Supervisory Board, Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder
Speech by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder
on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Stuttgart, April 29, 20221
Dear Shareholders, dear Shareholder Representatives, Ladies and Gentlemen!
For eight weeks now, we have been watching Ukraine with grave concern including the ensuing humanitarian tragedy which has unfolded in the aftermath of the war.
We want to live up to our social responsibility and our responsibility towards those people who have been hardest hit. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz Group AG has taken various measures to help, which Ola Kaellenius will elaborate upon in his speech.
At the same time, we need to deal with the consequences, which result from this war for our Company. Despite the great challenges, we are not losing sight of our goals: We want to make substantial progress in the implementation of the business strategy this year.
Last year, the Company made good progress: We were able to sell not only more electric vehicles, but also more top models. And this, despite the ongoing pandemic and the supply bottlenecks for semiconductors.
Thus, we have come a step closer to our goal of becoming fully electric and offering the most desirable vehicles.
The strong financial results are also reflected in this year's dividend.
As announced, we propose to pay a dividend of 5.00 euros per share to you. About 70 cents of the dividend is attributable to the truck business since Daimler Truck Holding AG will not pay a separate dividend to its shareholders for 2021. Therefore, 4 euros and 30 cents will serve as the point of reference for future dividend payments of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
The new company name reflects our realignment.
As a manufacturer of passenger cars and vans with the world's most valuable luxury car brand, we will unlock our economic potential to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. And we will do this in aneconomically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
The ESG [Environmental Social Governance] criteria provide an important standard for our sustainable actions-in the entire Company as well as in the work of the Supervisory Board.
In agreement with the Board of Management, we have for example decided to show our stakeholderseven more transparently how the Company represents its political interests. For the first time, we published this analysis in the run-up to our Annual General Meeting this year.
The Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG will do its best to support the Board of Management in implementing the transformation toward an emission-free and software-driven future even more quickly and systematically.
Accordingly, the Board approved the business plan for the period from 2022 to 2026 and the investment plan of more than 60 billion euros contained therein.
Furthermore, in 2021, the Supervisory Board continued to deal with the diesel emissions issue on a regular basis.
The customer class action suit in Canada was settled by the Company in the past financial year with the approval of the Supervisory Board. Other civil and administrative proceedings in Germany and abroad are still pending.
Pursuing these proceedings is in the Company's interest and in conformity with the approach agreed with the Supervisory Board.
Antitrust law is also an important issue of continued interest for the Supervisory Board.
On July 8, 2021, the EU Commission ended the proceedings for anticompetitive behavior in relation to exhaust after-treatment systems for diesel passenger cars, through a settlement with the automotive manufacturers involved.
The Company cooperated closely with the EU Commission in a spirit of trust, and the authority granted full immunity from fines.
With regard to this matter, as well as to the diesel emissions complex, the Supervisory Board is examining possible claims against present or former members of the Board of Management.
The same applies to potential claims in connection with the officially concluded antitrust proceedings for "Trucks". These potential claims remained with Mercedes-Benz Group AG regardless of the spin-off of the truck and bus business.
The Supervisory Board is fully complying with its supervisory duties under stock corporation law in this regard as well.
With regard to the detailed report of the Supervisory Board on the past financial year, may I refer to the 2021 Annual Report starting on page 11, which is available on the Company's homepage.
I would now like to inform about some personnel matters of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board since the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 1, 2021.
Effective from December 1, 2021, Sabine Kohleisen was appointed as a member of the Board of Management with responsibility for the "Human Resources" Division for a term of
