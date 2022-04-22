Mercedes Benz : Speech by the Chief of Supervisory Board, Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder

Speech by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Bernd Pischetsrieder

on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Stuttgart, April 29, 20221

Check against delivery!

1 Convenience translation

 Thus, we have come a step closer to our goal of becoming fully electric and offering the most desirable vehicles.

 Last year, the Company made good progress: We were able to sell not only more electric vehicles, but also more top models. And this, despite the ongoing pandemic and the supply bottlenecks for semiconductors.

 At the same time, we need to deal with the consequences, which result from this war for our Company. Despite the great challenges, we are not losing sight of our goals: We want to make substantial progress in the implementation of the business strategy this year.

 We want to live up to our social responsibility and our responsibility towards those people who have been hardest hit. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz Group AG has taken various measures to help, which Ola Kaellenius will elaborate upon in his speech.

 For eight weeks now, we have been watching Ukraine with grave concern including the ensuing humanitarian tragedy which has unfolded in the aftermath of the war.

 The strong financial results are also reflected in this year's dividend.

 As announced, we propose to pay a dividend of 5.00 euros per share to you. About 70 cents of the dividend is attributable to the truck business since Daimler Truck Holding AG will not pay a separate dividend to its shareholders for 2021. Therefore, 4 euros and 30 cents will serve as the point of reference for future dividend payments of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

 The new company name reflects our realignment.

 As a manufacturer of passenger cars and vans with the world's most valuable luxury car brand, we will unlock our economic potential to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. And we will do this in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.

 The ESG [Environmental Social Governance] criteria provide an important standard for our sustainable actions - in the entire Company as well as in the work of the Supervisory Board.