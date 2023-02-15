Mercedes Benz : Susann Mayhead appointed as Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Susann Mayhead, Managing Director Mercedes-Benz Financial Services for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, will take over the position as Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Director of Labour Relations of Mercedes-Benz Mobility, effective April 1, 2023. She will succeed Eefje Dikker, who will take over the responsibility for HR Transformation, Digitalization and Operations within Human Resources of the Mercedes-Benz Group, effective April 1, 2023. In addition to steering and implementing the HR transformation, this task also includes the further strategic development of the digital system landscape, as well as the implementation of new IT solutions for our HR processes (Tech4People).

Susann Mayhead will be responsible for all areas of Human Resources at Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, which operates via the legal entities of the Mercedes-Benz Mobility segment in 35 countries with a total workforce of almost 10,000 employees.

"I am very pleased to welcome Susann as new Board member. With her great passion for innovation, digitalization and transformation of organizations and her deep and longstanding knowledge of the Mercedes-Benz Mobility business, people and culture, she is an ideal fit for the position."

Harald Wilhelm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG and member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Finance and Controlling

Susann Mayhead joined the Mercedes-Benz organization in 2000 as a Corporate Trainee at Daimler Financial Services in Germany. Since then she has held several management roles in Europe and North America such as Vice President Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Canada before taking over her current role as Managing Director Mercedes-Benz Financial Services for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Eefje Dikker. She has passionately managed Human Resources through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic on the HR side with tremendous personal commitment. Together with her team, she successfully steered the HR aspects of the financial services split from Daimler Trucks, and positioned Mercedes-Benz Mobility HR for the future."

