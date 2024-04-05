In the same way, the Group takes climate protection into account in all lifecycle phases of its automobiles - from the supply chain and its own production to the use and disposal of the vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz Group sets itself ambitious targets for CO2 reduction in the individual phases, and systematically analyses the resulting CO2 emissions and other environmental impacts along its entire value chain. The Group's goal is to reduce CO2 emissions per car across the entire value chain up to 50% by the end of this decade, compared to 2020. The goal of reducing the CO2 emissions of the Mercedes-Benz new vehicle fleet during the use phase (well-to-wheel) by more than 40% compared to 2018 has been confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The most important levers for reducing CO2 emissions in the vehicle sector are electrification of the vehicle fleet,

charging with green electricity, improving battery technology, decarbonising the supply chain and the comprehensive use of renewable energies in production. The Mercedes-Benz Group has confirmed its goal of improving the framework conditions for decarbonising the economy and society worldwide through its membership in the initiatives "The Climate Pledge" and "Transform to Net Zero" since 2020. Climate protection in vehicles and services The Mercedes-Benz Group sees the complete electrification of its product range as the most important lever for achieving net carbon-neutrality across all stages of the value chain by 20391. With regard to its strategy, the Mercedes- Benz Group is staying focused and tactically flexible. In line with this, the Mercedes-Benz Group has partially adjusted the targets and target corridors for electrification based on market conditions and customer needs.

Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans are taking the necessary steps to go all-electric. Customers and market conditions will set the pace of the transformation. Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans plan to be in a position to cater to different customer needs, whether it's an all-electric drivetrain or a combustion engine, until well into the 2030s. CO2 emissions are not only produced during the manufacture of components for fully electric vehicles, but also during the generation of the charging current. The more charging current comes from renewable sources, the more climate- friendly fully electric vehicles are. Against this backdrop, the "Green Charging" initiative is a further step on the road to net carbon-neutral mobility: with this, the Mercedes-Benz Group enables its customers to charge their vehicles with green electricity.