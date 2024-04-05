Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Task-force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report
For the year-ended December 31, 2023
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG TCFD INDEX
Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of high-end passenger cars and premium vans. Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG offers financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services for charging and payment, insurance brokerage, as well as innovative mobility services.
The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol MBG). In 2023, the Group had a workforce of around 166,000 and sold around 2.5 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €153.2 billion and Group EBIT to €19.7 billion.
All data in this TCFD report is as of, or for the year-ended December 31, 2023 unless otherwise noted. References to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire are related to the 2023's version.
Key element
Recommendation
Page
Governance
a) Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and
opportunities
Disclose the organization's
b) Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-
Governance around climate-related
risks and opportunities.
related risks and opportunities.
Strategy
a) Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization
has identified over the short, medium, and long term.
Disclose the actual and potential
b) Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the
impacts of climate-related risks and
7
organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.
opportunities on the organization's
businesses, strategy, and financial
c) Describe the resilienceof the organization's strategy, taking into
planning where such information is
consideration differentclimate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or
12
material.
lower scenario.
a) Describe the organization's processes for identifying and assessing
13
climate-related risks.
Risk Management
b) Describe the organization's processes for managing climate-related
14
Disclose how the organization
risks.
identifies, assesses, and manages
c) Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing
climate-related risks.
climate-related risks are integrated into the organization's overall risk
14
management.
Metrics & Targets
Disclose the metrics and targets used to assess and manage relevant climate-related risks and opportunities where such information is material.
- Disclose the metrics used by the organization to assess climate- related risks and opportunities in line with its strategy and risk management process.
- Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and, if appropriate, Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related risks.
- Describe the targets used by the organization to manage climate- related risks and opportunities and performance against targets.
15
18
23
2
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
Governance
Disclose the organization's governance around climate-related risks and opportunities.
- Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities
The Group's own governance structure consists of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and corresponds to the dual management structure required for a joint stock company under German law.
The Supervisory Board of Mercedes- Benz Group AG monitors the implementation of the sustainable business strategy. It is therefore important that it and its committees are appropriately informed about the relevant sustainability issues in the areas of environment, social affairs and governance. To ensure this, ESG topics are regularly addressed in the Supervisory Board meetings.
ESG experts from different departments are consulted for this purpose.
At regular intervals, the Supervisory Board obtains reports from the Board of Management on the status of implementation of the sustainable corporate strategy and also examines the risks and opportunities for the company that result from social and environmental factors and, increasingly, the ecological and social effects of the company's business activities. The Supervisory Board also addresses sustainability reporting in the form of the Non-Financial Declaration in the Combined Management Report.
ESG-related topics were also discussed during the strategy meeting of the Supervisory Board. In addition, the members of the management and supervisory bodies regularly discuss the progress made in implementing the sustainable business strategy with the Advisory Board for Integrity and Sustainability.
In the area of sustainability/ESG, Dame Polly Courtice contributes the expertise she has gained in ESG matters as a result of having served for many years as Director of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. Dr Martin Brudermüller, Ben van Beurden and Timotheus Höttges in particular contribute to the Supervisory Board their knowledge of and experience with environmental (E) issues. All of them deal or dealt extensively with sustainability issues (in particular those relating to climate change mitigation and decarbonisation) at the companies in which they serve or served as chairman of the board of management.
References:
CDP Climate Change Questionnaire:
C.1.1a / C1.1b
Annual Report 2023 p. 174, 186
Sustainability Report 2023 p. 15, 17
- Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
At the end of July 2023, the Supervisory Board decided to establish a cross- departmental management and coordination function for Group-wide sustainability management at the Board of Management level. Renata Jungo Brüngger took over the corresponding function of Sustainability Coordinator on 1 August 2023.
Her Board of Management central division is now called Integrity, Governance & Sustainability (formerly Integrity and Law).
The previous central management body for sustainability - the Group Sustainability Board (GSB) - was replaced by the Group Sustainability Committee (GSC) during the year under review.
3
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
This new body meets on a quarterly basis and is chaired by Renata Jungo Brüngger in her capacity as Sustainability Coordinator. The committee, which is made up of representatives from top management, is responsible for the holistic management of ESG topics across all functions, divisions and regions in line with goals and targets, KPIs and areas of responsibility. The members of the GSC are also responsible for addressing sustainability topics in the functions they manage.
In addition, Sustainability Coordination Meetings (SCMs) are held in which the GSC discusses sustainability topics and issues with representatives from all relevant divisions and specialist units. SCMs are conducted regularly every 14 days and are chaired by the Sustainability Competence Office (SCO). The SCO itself provides advice to the specialist units and helps them complete the tasks assigned to them by the Board of Management or the GSC.
The SCO also monitors the progress made in the six areas of action and the three enablers defined in the sustainable business strategy. The results of these analyses during the year are reported to the GSC and the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG in the form of detailed scorecards at least twice a year.
The Board of Management of the Mercedes-Benz Group is responsible for setting and reviewing strategic targets, including those for reducing CO2 emissions. The Product Steering Board (PSB) at Mercedes-Benz Cars is responsible for the passenger car fleet. In particular, it monitors how CO2 emissions are developing in comparison with the statutory targets in CO2 - regulated markets. The PSB is assigned to the Committee for Model Policy and Product Planning (AMP).
At Mercedes-Benz Vans, compliance with the CO2 fleet limits for the van fleet is ensured by the Business Unit and
Product Strategy department, which reports regularly to the Van Executive Committee.
The AMP and the Van Executive Committee regularly report to the Board of Management of the Mercedes-Benz Group on the development of CO2 emissions. The Board of Management then decides on the requisite measures. On the market side, price and volume control measures can also have an impact on whether the CO2 targets are achieved.
The responsibility for ensuring that the climate protection targets are implemented is distributed across several corporate units and Board of Management members: at vehicle level, the development departments of the vehicle divisions are responsible; for passenger cars and vans, these are the Powertrain Product Group development department and the vehicle product groups as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans Development.
In each current year, the sales unit manages the achievement of the CO2 target. At the level of the production plants and the company's own-retail outlets, the responsible Board of Management member for Mercedes- Benz Cars and the responsible management member of Mercedes-Benz Vans is responsible. The Mercedes-Benz Group monitors implementation as part of Group management.
References:
CDP Climate Change Questionnaire: C1.2 Annual Report 2023 p. 78 Sustainability Report 2023 p. 15, 72 f.
4
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
Strategy
Disclose the actual and potential impacts of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning where such information is material.
- Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium, and long term.
The Mercedes-Benz Group is exposed to different risks that are directly linked with the business activities of Mercedes- Benz Group AG and its subsidiaries or that result from external influences. The Mercedes-Benz Group defines risk as the danger that events, developments or actions will prevent the Group or one of its divisions from achieving its objectives. This includes monetary and non-monetary risks. At the same time, it is important to identify opportunities in order to safeguard and enhance the competitive capability of the Mercedes- Benz Group.
The Mercedes-Benz Group defines an opportunity as the possibility of securing or exceeding the planned goals of the Group or a business division as a result of events, developments or actions.
In order to identify these risks and opportunities at an early stage and assess and manage them systematically, adequate and effective management and control systems, which are clustered into a risk and opportunity management system, are applied. Opportunities and risks are not offset.
In identifying sustainability-related risks and opportunities, Mercedes-Benz Group AG is guided by the topics identified by the materiality assessment and thus includes the areas of action of the sustainable business strategy, for which concrete goals have been assigned.
Sustainability-related risks and opportunities are understood to be conditions, events or developments related to environmental and employee issues as well as social factors
(environmental, social and governance - ESG), the occurrence of which may have an actual or potential impact on the Mercedes-Benz Group's profitability, cash flows and financial position, as well as on its reputation. ESG-related risks associated with business activities, business relationships and products and services, and which are very likely to have a serious negative impact on non- financial aspects in accordance with Section 289c of the German Commercial Code (HGB), are not currently apparent.
Climate-related risks and opportunities in connection with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) are associated with environmental issues and are thus also identified and assessed as part of the risk management process.
General market risks and opportunities
- lower-than-expectedmarket acceptance of electric vehicles can lead to risks in the development of unit sales and have a negative impact on earnings. This could also endanger the achievement of specific CO2 targets.
Industrial policy measures to strengthen local value creation in various countries, as well as government purchase incentives for locally produced electric vehicles, can result in competitive disadvantages and declining vehicle sales in the respective markets.
Opportunities may arise from an improvement in the competitive situation or a more positive development of demand. The utilization of opportunities is supported by sales and marketing campaigns.
The launch of new products by competitors, more aggressive pricing policies and less effective pricing for products such as electric vehicles can lead to increasing
5
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
competitive and price pressure in the automotive segments and have a negative impact on profitability. The discontinuation or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles can also negatively affect their pricing and cut profit margins.
Risks and opportunities relating to the legal and political framework
Legal limits on the fuel consumption and/or CO2 emissions of car fleets exist in many markets, although the target values differ from market to market. Non-compliance with regulations applicable in the various markets might result in significant penalties and reputational harm, and might even mean that vehicles with conventional drive systems could not or could no longer be registered in the relevant markets. The Mercedes-Benz Group counteracts this risk through the transformation towards electric mobility and the associated realignment of its product portfolio.
Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans face the described risks with respect to regulations concerning mandatory targets for the average fleet fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of new vehicles especially in the markets of China, Europe and the United States. The Mercedes-Benz Group gives these targets due consideration in its product and sales planning. The market success of alternative drive systems is greatly influenced not only by customer acceptance but also by regional market conditions such as the battery-charging infrastructure, state support and tax conditions.
Procurement market risks and opportunities
Intense competition for specific raw materials in the course of the introduction of new technologies can lead to increasing costs or possible shortages in the supply chain. Raw- material markets can always be
impacted by uncertainties and political crises - combined with possible supply bottlenecks - as well as by volatile demand for specific raw materials
Risks and opportunities from research and development
Technical developments and innovations are of key importance for the safe and sustainable mobility of the future. The transformation towards electric mobility and the comprehensive digitalization of vehicles has resulted in ambitious development targets and the market launch of new technologies. In addition to the resulting opportunities, decisions in favour of certain technologies and the continuously growing scope of emission, consumption and safety requirements to be met are associated with risks.
There are risks that vehicles cannot be developed within the planned time frame, in the appropriate quality or at the specified costs.
This is particularly the case with regard to electric mobility and increasing digitalization as well as software in the vehicle architecture.
The Mercedes-Benz Group counters these risks by continuously and systematically monitoring all vehicle projects.
Production risks and opportunities
The launch of new products involves risks with regard to the availability of required components, the scope of equipment and the necessary production capacities - especially in the course of the transformation toward electric mobility and the integration of new technology. To reduce the attendant risks, the related processes are continuously evaluated and improved.
6
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
Risks and opportunities from purchasing and logistics
Due to the transformation to electric mobility and the outsourcing of important components, there is also a risk that these will not be available on time in the planned quantity and required quality; this could delay the start of production of new series. Risks may also arise from uncertainties in the planned quantities. This could have negative effects on profitability.
Personnel risks and opportunities
Competition for highly qualified staff and management is still very intense in the industry and the regions in which the Mercedes-Benz Group operates. The Group's future success also depends on the extent to which it succeeds over the long term in recruiting, integrating and retaining specialist employees. The established human resources instruments take such personnel risks into consideration.
One focus of human resources management is the targeted personnel development and further training of the workforce.
Regulatory risks
The automotive industry is subject to extensive governmental regulations worldwide. Laws in various jurisdictions govern occupant safety and the environmental impact of vehicles, including emissions levels, fuel economy and noise, as well as the emissions of the plants where vehicles or parts thereof are produced.
Furthermore, regulation, particularly in the European Union, governs the external reporting on ESG topics (environmental, social or governance topics), whereby the complexity of such regulation is continuously increasing. The introduction of certain new regulations may initially be associated with uncertainties relating to their interpretation.
In case regulations applicable in the different regions are not complied with, this could result in significant penalties, damages claims and reputational harm or, in case of regulations applicable to vehicles, the inability to certify vehicles in the relevant markets. The cost of compliance with these regulations is considerable, and in this context, Mercedes-Benz continues to expect a significant level of costs.
References:
CDP Climate Change Questionnaire: C2.1a / C2.3 / C2.3a / C2.4 / C2.4a Annual Report 2023 p. 143, 146 ff. Sustainability Report 2023 p. 17
- Describe the impact of climate- related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.
As a player in the transport sector, the Mercedes-Benz Group supports the Paris Climate Agreement: it is convinced of the objectives of the agreement and endeavours to implement them in all its divisions. Around one fifth of greenhouse gas emissions in Europe are caused by the transport of people and goods by road. The Mercedes-Benz Group is taking deliberate measures to counteract this trend and has made climate protection a key element of its business strategy. The Group's ambition is to make the entire Mercedes-Benz new vehicle fleet net carbon-neutral1 across all stages of the value chain by 2039.
To achieve this, the Mercedes-Benz Group is transforming its products and the services that are the mainstay of its business.
1 Net carbon-neutral means not
causing any CO2 emissions and compensating any CO2 emissions that do occur through certified projects to offset emissions.
7
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
In the same way, the Group takes climate protection into account in all lifecycle phases of its automobiles - from the supply chain and its own production to the use and disposal of the vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz Group sets itself ambitious targets for CO2 reduction in the individual phases, and systematically analyses the resulting CO2 emissions and other environmental impacts along its entire value chain.
The Group's goal is to reduce CO2 emissions per car across the entire value chain up to 50% by the end of this decade, compared to 2020. The goal of reducing the CO2 emissions of the Mercedes-Benz new vehicle fleet during the use phase (well-to-wheel) by more than 40% compared to 2018 has been confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The most important levers for reducing CO2 emissions in the vehicle sector are electrification of the vehicle fleet,
charging with green electricity, improving battery technology, decarbonising the supply chain and the comprehensive use of renewable energies in production. The Mercedes-Benz Group has confirmed its goal of improving the framework conditions for decarbonising the economy and society worldwide through its membership in the initiatives "The Climate Pledge" and "Transform to Net Zero" since 2020.
Climate protection in vehicles and services
The Mercedes-Benz Group sees the complete electrification of its product range as the most important lever for achieving net carbon-neutrality across all stages of the value chain by 20391. With regard to its strategy, the Mercedes- Benz Group is staying focused and tactically flexible. In line with this, the Mercedes-Benz Group has partially adjusted the targets and target corridors for electrification based on market conditions and customer needs.
Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans are taking the necessary steps to go all-electric. Customers and market conditions will set the pace of the transformation. Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans plan to be in a position to cater to different customer needs, whether it's an all-electric drivetrain or a combustion engine, until well into the 2030s.
CO2 emissions are not only produced during the manufacture of components for fully electric vehicles, but also during the generation of the charging current. The more charging current comes from renewable sources, the more climate- friendly fully electric vehicles are. Against this backdrop, the "Green Charging" initiative is a further step on the road to net carbon-neutral mobility: with this, the Mercedes-Benz Group enables its customers to charge their vehicles with green electricity.
Through the use of certificates of origin, it is ensured that an equivalent amount of electricity from renewable sources is fed into the power grid for the charging processes.
The Mercedes-Benz Group already confirmed its intention to accelerate the transition to electromobility at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in November 2021. In the "COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans" it has joined forces with other companies, cities and governments to work towards a net carbon-neutral transport system of the future.
Alongside the development and production of electric vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz Group also wants to improve the framework conditions for the use of electric vehicles worldwide. To this end, the Group is planning to set up a global Mercedes-Benz charging
1 Net carbon-neutral means not causing any CO2 emissions and compensating any CO2 emissions that do occur through certified projects to offset emissions.
8
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
network in North America, Europe, China and other key markets. With its own global charging network, the Mercedes- Benz Group seeks to set new standards for fast, convenient and green charging of electric vehicles. In October 2023, the first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub went into operation in Chengdu (China), followed by two further charging hubs in Atlanta (USA) and Mannheim (Germany). By the end of the decade, more than 2000 charging hubs with over 10,000 charging points are to be created worldwide.
The Mercedes-Benz Group pursues a holistic approach to battery technology along the entire value chain - from research and development to recycling. The ramp-up of electric vehicles depends on the right battery technologies and access to raw materials. To this end, the Group is focusing on expanding strategic partnerships with battery cell producers that supply the Mercedes-Benz Group's global battery production network with
battery cells and modules manufactured in a net carbon-neutral manner. The Group also seeks to diversify its raw material procurement and strengthen the resilience of its supply chains, thereby reducing dependencies.
Climate protection in the supply chain
The supplier network plays a decisive role in achieving the climate targets: the production of a fully electric vehicle is around twice as CO2 -intensive as that of a conventional combustion engine vehicle, mainly owing to the lithium-ion batteries.
The Mercedes-Benz Group has various levers at its disposal to avoid and reduce CO2 emissions - for example in the design of the electric vehicle portfolio or at the Group's own production locations. But it is also a fact that the Mercedes- Benz Group can only partially influence some areas. This includes e.g. the energy mix used in the use phase of the vehicles, or for production of outsourced components in the country of origin.
To reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans are accelerating the transformation of their suppliers and business partners. They use three levers to achieve this: With the "Ambition Letter", which applies to all new contracts, the suppliers assure the segments that they will supply Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans exclusively with net carbon- neutral1 products from 2039 at the latest.
Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans have also integrated target values for CO2 emissions into their criteria for award processes - the focus is on components that are produced in a CO2 - intensive manner. These targets not only apply to direct suppliers, but also to the upstream production of raw materials and components.
Both segments continue to work together with selected partners.
The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain - especially in the production of important components such as battery cells or bodyshell components - through innovative technologies
Climate protection in production
The aim of the Mercedes-Benz Group is to achieve net carbon-neutral production in its own production plants by 2039. This is to be achieved by covering energy consumption with 100% renewable energies.
On the way there, the CO2 emissions generated during vehicle production, particularly through the use of fossil fuels, are to be systematically reduced and, where possible, avoided altogether. To achieve this, Mercedes-Benz is focussing on the purchase of green electricity, the expansion of renewable energies at its own locations and the implementation of a sustainable heat supply.
1 Net carbon-neutral means not causing any CO2 emissions and compensating any CO2 emissions that do occur through certified projects to offset emissions.
9
Mercedes-Benz Group AG | TCFD Report 2023
By 2030, the Mercedes-Benz Group plans to reduce CO2 emissions in the production plants (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 80% compared to 2018. The target set and confirmed by the SBTi to reduce the CO2 emissions in Mercedes-Benz's own production plants (Scope 11 and 22) by 50% by 2030 in comparison to 20183 figures was already achieved back in 2022, and is also being pursued beyond the production locations for the central functions under consideration. All production plants operated by the Mercedes-Benz Group have been net carbon-neutral in terms of Scope 1 and Scope 2 since 20221. Since 2022, all CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) from these plants that have so far proved unavoidable have been compensated by carbon offsets from qualified climate protection projects.
Financial Planning
The implementation of the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes-Benz Group requires substantial investments. The Mercedes-Benz Group is investing significant amounts in all-electric vehicle architectures, drivetrains and batteries. In 2023, the share of investments in electric vehicles was 47%4.
The Groups taxonomy-aligned capital expenditure increased 29% year over year in 2023. This was mainly due to an increase of 47% in taxonomy-aligned investments in intangible assets. Above all, this includes capitalised development cost for the transformation to all-electric vehicles.
In addition, the Group is investing in the decarbonisation of its value chain, e.g. charging infrastructure (well-to-tank), own production, end-of-life (recycling), but also in the qualification of its employees.
To ease the ramp up of electric vehicles the Board of Management of Mercedes- Benz Group AG has adopted the planned capital expenditure for the construction of Mercedes-Benz own high-power charging stations as part of the corporate planning covering the period 2024 to 2028. The CapEx plan contains total capital expenditure in the amount of around €1.4 billion (whereof €30 million are accounted for the year 2023).
To systematically reduce the CO2 emissions generated in vehicle production the Mercedes-Benz Group is also committed to the expansion of renewable energies at its own locations. By 2025, the Group will make further investments to drive forward the expansion and installation of photovoltaic systems (PV systems) at its locations worldwide.
In Kuppenheim (Germany) the Mercedes- Benz Group is investing a double-digit million Euro amount in the construction
of a net carbon-neutral battery recycling factory, cutting resource consumption and establishing closed-loop recycling of battery raw materials.
As part of the "Turn2Learn" training campaign for its employees launched in 2022, the Group aims to invest more than €2 billion in worldwide training by 2030, of which €1.3 billion will be in Germany alone.
The Mercedes-Benz Group's Green Finance Framework, which was developed in 2020 and updated in 2023, makes it possible to finance investments in the development, production and customer financing of all-electric vehicles in a targeted manner, for example through bonds or loans.
The Mercedes-Benz Group applies market-specific internal CO2 transfer prices in product development. Based on these CO2 transfer prices, product development monetises and evaluates
1 Scope 1 emissions are direct CO2 emissions from sources for which the company is directly responsible or that it directly controls. 2 Scope 2 emissions are indirect CO2 emissions from purchased energy such as electricity and district heating that are generated externally but
consumed by the company. 3 In 2018 the Scope 1 emissions amounted to 650,000 tonnes of CO2, while the Scope 2 emissions totalled 1,040,000 tonnes of CO2. 4 Proportion of Taxonomy-aligned CapEx PP&E and R&D expenditure Mercedes-Benz Group; detailed reporting on EU
10
Taxonomy in the Group's Annual Report 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 12:55:02 UTC.