Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:48 2022-08-26 pm EDT
55.17 EUR   -2.02%
12:41pMERCEDES BENZ : The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team celebrates 55 years of AMG
PU
11:03aFactbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
09:31aMercedes-Benz Canada Announces Andreas Tetzloff as new President and CEO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes Benz : The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team celebrates 55 years of AMG

08/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aug 25, 2022
Spa-Francorchamps
  • Director Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications
  • blord@mercedesamgf1.com
  • Tel: +44 1280 844484

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will join AMG in marking their 55th anniversary this weekend with a number of special activities at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. Founded in 1967 by engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, AMG has continued to build on its position as one of the leading performance and sports car brands through numerous successes in motorsport and the development of unique road cars.

To honour the 55-year milestone, Lewis and George will compete at Spa with a special AMG logo featuring a 55th anniversary signet and a large vintage starting number on the W13 side pods, reminiscent of the legendary 1971 Spa 24h class winner, the 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, so-called the "Red Pig". The F1 Safety Car will also carry the anniversary signet.

A replica of the W13 with a bespoke livery featuring a mixture of the familiar star pattern and the red 300 SEL 6.8 AMG pattern on the chassis and engine cover will be on display in the Fan Zone. The Mercedes-AMG ONE, the 300 SEL 6.8 AMG and the brand new GT3 EDITION 55, a collector's item celebrating the 55th anniversary, will also take to the track later today with Lewis, George and Toto at the wheel.

"AMG is synonymous with racing and high-performance", said Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "For 55 years they have been at the forefront of pushing what is possible on four wheels, both on the racetrack and the road. I look forward to getting out on track in the Red Pig this afternoon, an icon in motorsport history".

The latest example of the collaboration between the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and AMG is the Mercedes AMG-ONE, a staggering feat of engineering bringing F1 hybrid drive technology from the engineers at Mercedes-AMG HPP to the road for the first time in a highly exclusive hypercar producing over 1,000 horsepower.

Disclaimer

Mercedes-Benz Group AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 16:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
12:41pMERCEDES BENZ : The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team celebrates 55 years of AMG
PU
11:03aFactbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
09:31aMercedes-Benz Canada Announces Andreas Tetzloff as new President and CEO
AQ
05:06aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/25Start of Production for the New EQS SUV at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama
BU
08/25U.S. consumers borrow at record levels as car prices surge - Experian
RE
08/24China exerting growing pressure on foreign companies, study finds
RE
08/24Mercedes set to lead India's luxury EV market as Tesla stays out
RE
08/24Mercedes-benz to launch three new electric cars in india, set up…
RE
08/24Mercedes-benz expects 25% of sales in india to be electric in fi…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 144 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2022 12 169 M 12 163 M 12 163 M
Net cash 2022 23 849 M 23 837 M 23 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 7,96%
Capitalization 60 243 M 60 038 M 60 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 56,31 €
Average target price 87,49 €
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.69%60 038
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.17%211 172
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.06%83 726
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.30%64 042
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.11%58 891
BMW AG-15.84%48 527