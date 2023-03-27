Mercedes Benz : achieves next milestone in raw materials procurement for EV ramp-up

Local sourcing: Strategic partner Rock Tech Lithium Inc. breaks ground for lithium factory in Guben, Brandenburg, to supply Mercedes-Benz with battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2026 -starting with a qualification period

Raw materials for EV ramp-up: Groundbreaking for Guben plant a further milestone for Mercedes-Benz towards sustainable production of state-of-the-art batteries in Europe

European battery competency: In Guben Mercedes-Benz is boosting vertical integration in Europe and Germany as a further affirmation of its local-for-local approach

With today's groundbreaking ceremony by the German-Canadian startup Rock Tech Lithium Inc. for its lithium plant in Guben, Brandenburg, Mercedes-Benz is taking the next step towards localisation and greater vertical integration in drive technologies for its electrification goals in Europe. The partnership with Rock Tech will enable the Stuttgart-based car maker to supply its battery partners with high-grade lithium hydroxide to scale up its production of fully electric vehicles.

The new converter plant represents a further milestone in the strategic partnership between Mercedes-Benz and the German-Canadian startup. The two companies signed an agreement last year for the supply of Mercedes-Benz battery partners with high-grade lithium hydroxide refined in the new Rock Tech plant covering an amount sufficient for around 150,000 fully electric vehicles (Link).

"For Mercedes-Benz, the shift towards electric mobility also means a change in our supply chains. Three goals are central to us: Sustainability, raw materials security and localisation of procurement. Today's groundbreaking in Guben is therefore another milestone for Mercedes-Benz towards the sustainable production of state-of-the-art batteries. When it comes to our lithium supply here in Europe, Rock Tech will play a key role for Mercedes-Benz in the future."

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement.

The strategic partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Rock Tech was announced at the German-Canadian summit at the end of August 2022 in Toronto following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Mercedes-Benz AG and Canada. It paves the way for deeper cooperation across all stages of the automotive value chain, focusing on natural resources development.

Under the supply agreement, the two companies will cooperate to create a roadmap for achieving net carbon-neutral production of lithium hydroxide by the end of 2030. Furthermore, lithium hydroxide supplied by Rock Tech must be sourced from mining sites audited by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance ("IRMA").

With this agreement, Mercedes-Benz is breaking new ground in the area of procurement and, with its clear localisation strategy, is deepening its vertical integration of drive technologies in Germany and Europe: