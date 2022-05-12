Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  News
  Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 03:21:56 pm EDT
62.78 EUR   -1.69%
Mercedes-Benz issues 'do not drive' recall for 292,000 U.S. vehicles
RE
ALL-ELECTRIC FOR THE EMERGENCY SERVICES : Mercedes-Benz at RETTmobil 2022; With a purely electric fleet, Mercedes-Benz presents a range of innovative car and van solutions in Hall 1
AQ
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
Mercedes-Benz issues 'do not drive' recall for 292,000 U.S. vehicles

05/12/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
The Mercedes logo is shown as the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is introduced at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is recalling 292,000 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years over braking issues and urged owners to stop driving immediately.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the German automaker was issuing a voluntary "do not drive" recall because of potentially corroded brake boosters that could severely affect braking capability, increasing the risk of a crash.

Mercedes-Benz USA said there have been no crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

The company said it will offer complimentary towing to owners of affected vehicles. If a repair is needed, a Mercedes dealer will help coordinate alternate transportation.

The NHTSA said vehicles that do not exhibit advanced corrosion may continue to be driven with no further action, while vehicles with advanced corrosion will have an additional test.

Vehicles that pass the test may be driven for up to two years but must return for an additional repair, while those that do not pass will require a brake booster replacement.

The NHTSA said in rare cases of very severe corrosion, "a particularly strong or hard braking maneuver could cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system would fail." In that instance "it would not be possible to slow or stop the vehicle via the service brake." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 11 971 M 12 466 M 12 466 M
Net cash 2022 10 439 M 10 870 M 10 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,73x
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 67 945 M 70 754 M 70 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 82,0%
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.52%72 029
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.12%219 679
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.34%93 337
BMW AG-7.04%56 909
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.43%54 349
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.23%51 574