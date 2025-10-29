Mercedes-Benz Group AG has posted net profit of €1.19bn for Q3 2025, down 30.8% y-o-y. This decline is mainly due to an unfavorable base effect and costs related to personnel adjustments, particularly in Germany.



EPS fell by the same proportion, to €1.22, compared with €1.81 in Q3 2024 (-32.5%).



Revenue reached €32.15bn, down 6.9% compared with the same period in 2024. The group highlighted difficult market conditions, particularly in China, negative currency effects, and higher customs duties.



Adjusted EBIT came in at €2.10bn, down 17.3%, while reported EBIT fell 70.2% to €750m, impacted by €1.35bn in adjustments, mainly related to the workforce reduction program and international optimization measures.



Free cash flow from industrial activities amounted to €1.37bn, down 42.9% y-o-y.



"Our third-quarter results are in line with our annual forecasts. The launch of new products such as the electric CLA and the GLC is progressing as planned. We remain focused on the customer experience and the efficiency of our organization," said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its 2025 annual forecast. The group is maintaining its adjusted margin target of between 4% and 6% for the Cars division and between 8% and 10% for Vans, despite an environment described as 'dynamic' and persistent headwinds related to markets and currencies.



Adrien Brasey, who is responsible for the file at AlphaValue, refers to 'mixed results that are broadly in line with expectations'. He notes that the adjusted operating margin (RoS) in the Cars division (the indicator most closely watched by investors) came in at 4.8%, while the consensus estimate was 4.4%. As a result, the broker anticipates "a slight positive market reaction."



The markets are clearly more optimistic: the stock gained 5.4% in Frankfurt after the announcement.