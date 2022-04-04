Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBG   DE0007100000

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG

(MBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercedes-Benz puts 5,600 workers on vacation in Brazil due to chips shortage

04/04/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee carries a component of a truck at Mercedes Benz's trucks and buses manufacturing plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Group will put more than five thousand workers on collective vacation in two plants in Brazil due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, the company said on Monday.

The production stoppage will happen from April 18 to May 3 and includes 5,000 employees in the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant and 600 in the Juiz de Fora factory, located in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively.

Mercedes said it is adjusting its production of trucks, truck cabins, bus chassis and other auto parts due to the global semiconductor supply crisis.

The company had already put about 1,200 workers on collective vacation with pay in March because of supply chain shortages, according to the metalworkers union from the Sao Bernardo do Campo region.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
03:23pMercedes-Benz puts 5,600 workers on vacation in Brazil due to chips shortage
RE
05:04aMERCEDES ME CHARGE : Mercedes-Benz drives electric mobility forward with simplified chargi..
PU
04/03MERCEDES BENZ : Successful start for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in GT World Challenge Europe ..
PU
04/01Tenneco's Innovative Passive Damping Technology to Debut on Premium Sedan; New Tenneco ..
AQ
04/01A SUCCESS STORY OVER 60 YEARS : Anniversary at the Mercedes Benz plant in Düsseldorf!
PU
03/31Build or buy? Automakers chasing Tesla rethink dependence on suppliers
RE
03/31European Commission Approves Stellantis-TotalEnergies-Mercedes Batteries JV
MT
03/31TARGA FLORIO 1922 : Successful racing premiere of the supercharged engine 100 years ago
PU
03/31Advait Infratech Secures New Loan to Purchase Car
MT
03/31MERCEDES BENZ : AMG Motorsport finalises high-quality line-up for 2022 DTM season
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 153 B 153 B
Net income 2022 11 211 M 12 324 M 12 324 M
Net cash 2022 22 899 M 25 172 M 25 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,06x
Yield 2022 6,70%
Capitalization 68 748 M 75 572 M 75 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 172 425
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 63,49 €
Average target price 89,65 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.07%74 971
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.73%247 461
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.21%110 191
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.84%66 913
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.73%62 422
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.72%57 091