Mercedes-Benz: quarterly EPS down by almost 20%.

February 22, 2024 at 04:20 am EST Share

Mercedes-Benz reports fourth-quarter sales of 40.2 billion euros, down 1.8% on the same period a year earlier.



At the same time, adjusted EBIT was down 12.1% at 4.45 billion euros, resulting in net income of 3.16 billion euros, down 21.5%, and EPS of 2.99 euros (-19.7%).



On the other hand, FCF (industrial business) rose by 38.8% to 3.44 billion euros.



For the full year, sales came to 153.2 billion euros (+2.1%), with adjusted EBIT of 20 billion euros (-3.2%), net income of 14.5 billion euros (-1.9%) and EPS of 13.46 euros (-0.7%).



For 2024, the manufacturer is targeting Group sales at the previous year's level, with Group EBIT 'slightly below the 2023 level'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.