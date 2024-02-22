Mercedes-Benz: quarterly EPS down by almost 20%.
At the same time, adjusted EBIT was down 12.1% at 4.45 billion euros, resulting in net income of 3.16 billion euros, down 21.5%, and EPS of 2.99 euros (-19.7%).
On the other hand, FCF (industrial business) rose by 38.8% to 3.44 billion euros.
For the full year, sales came to 153.2 billion euros (+2.1%), with adjusted EBIT of 20 billion euros (-3.2%), net income of 14.5 billion euros (-1.9%) and EPS of 13.46 euros (-0.7%).
For 2024, the manufacturer is targeting Group sales at the previous year's level, with Group EBIT 'slightly below the 2023 level'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction