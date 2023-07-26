July 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG on Wednesday raised its full-year forecast for earnings before interest and taxes after posting upbeat second-quarter preliminary results.

The German luxury automaker said its profit before interest and taxes rose to 5 billion euros ($5.54 billion) compared to a consensus of 4.7 billion euros, on the back of higher earnings from its Vans division.

Mercedes also lifted its outlook for the annual adjusted return on sales of its Vans division to 13%-15% from 11-13%.

The division posted a preliminary adjusted return on sales of 15.5% in the quarter, driven by improved net pricing and increased unit sales.

Earlier this month, the German carmaker reported a 6% growth in its second-quarter vehicle sales as a result of high demand for all-electric and top-end vehicles. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)