(Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's on Friday reported a 27.5% fall in second-quarter adjusted earnings in its core car division as the German luxury automaker continues to struggle amid model changeover and a subdued market environment in Asia.

At group level, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped by 19.1% in April through June.

The results compared with LSEG's mean estimate of a 26% decline for the cars unit, and a 19.5% drop for the group.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)