BERLIN (Reuters) - Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars dipped slightly in the third quarter compared with the same period a year before on weaker demand and model changes, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales from July to September were down 4%, with 510,600 vehicles delivered, according to Mercedes-Benz figures.

Third-quarter sales in Europe were up 12%, while sales in China fell 12% and in the United States were down 15%, it said.

